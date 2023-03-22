Destry Allyn Spielberg, daughter of film legend Steven Spielberg, is about to make her directorial debut in an upcoming film set to star Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery, according to a Deadline report. The film is set to begin production in April in New Mexico. No release date has yet been set for the film.

The film, to be titled Please Don't Feed the Children, is set to be a psychological thriller that tells the story of a group of orphans looking for a new life after an outbreak has killed off a good portion of the country's adult population. However, the group will soon find themselves at the mercy of a deranged woman with a very dangerous secret. The new film seems to be one of the very rich, and expanding entries in the library of pandemic-based movies.

Of her upcoming role as a feature film director, Spielberg said, "I am so grateful to have the opportunity to bring this story to the screen with such a collaborative and inspirational team." She continued," [t]his picture is so much more than just a horror film." She also noted her pleasure in working with Dockery, saying, "[i]t's a dream come true to work with a talent such as Michelle Dockery."

Who is Destry Allyn Spielberg?

Destry Allyn Spielberg is the daughter of filmmaking legend Steven Spielberg, whose films have proven to be the most successful and impactful in the medium. Most recently, Spielberg directed the Oscar-nominated semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans. However, his career spans decades and includes some of the most iconic films in history.

The upcoming film is scripted by Paul Bertino, and produced by Jason Dublin and his production company Perry Street Films, along with Josh Kesselman and Michael Hagerty. Dockery will star in the film. Dockery is most well known for her work on Downton Abbey, a period drama that covers notable events from the first half of the twentieth century from the perspective of one noble family and the members of their household. Previously, Collider has covered some of the most notable real-life events covered by the series.

This is not Destry Allyn Spielberg's first foray into film, however. She previously won the award for Best Thriller at the City of Angels Women's Film Festival in 2022 for her work on the short film Let Me Go the Right Way. No release date for Please Don't Feed the Children has yet been announced. In the meantime, check out Spielberg's short film below: