1939 was an incredibly important year in the history of cinema, and one that saw the foundation of many important precedents that inspired the development of the medium for generations to come. Not only did 1939 debut iconic films such as The Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind, but it saw the debut of John Ford’s original Western classic Stagecoach. Stagecoach laid the groundwork for Westerns for decades to come and is largely regarded to be one of the most influential films within the genre. However, the same year also saw the debut of a much different Western that took a far different approach to the “fearsome outlaw.” George Marshall’s Destry Rides Again was a much softer and more optimistic film than Stagecoach, and Jimmy Stewart’s Sheriff Thomas Jefferson Destry Jr. was a much kinder, more forgiving hero than John Wayne’s Ringo Kid. Destry see that those under his command had the potential for self-improvement, and he found a much more subtle and tactful way to calm a rowdy bar.

Who Does Jimmy Stewart Play in 'Destry Rides Again'?

Destry Rides Again is set within the fictional Western town of Bottleneck, a particularly nasty community deep in the heart of the Wild West that has been effectively destroyed and corrupted by a legion of criminals that overwhelm the local law enforcement. Previously, the town’s only source for justice was the kindly Sheriff Keogh (Joe King), but the good-hearted law officer is killed by mafia members for asking a few too many questions about a rigged poker tournament. The corrupt local politician Mayor Slade (Samuel S. Hinds) names the good-natured, yet hapless drunkard Washington Dimsdale (Charles Winninger) as his replacement sheriff in order to secure that the town is strictly under his command. The shocking chain of events inspires Dimsdale to seek out the famous, fearsome lawman Tom Destry to bring peace back to the community. Unfortunately, the only “Tom Destry” out there is the lawman’s less established (and less experienced) son Tom Destry Jr., played by Jimmy Stewart.

Stewart would go on to do a series of darker Westerns with Anthony Mann such as Winchester ‘73, Bend of the River, Thunder Bay, and The Naked Spur. In 1939, he still had a youthful innocence to him. He had the wholesome, cheerful nature of It’s A Wonderful Life’s George Bailey and the grizzled, pessimistic attitude of Vertigo’s Detective Ferguson. Destry stands out like a sore thumb in a town like Bottleneck for one critical reason: he refuses to wear a gun on his belt when conducting official affairs. With his cheerful presence, complementary treatment of women, and willingness to individually greet each member of the community on his first stroll around the community, Destry looks like he barely belongs in a seedy saloon at all.

It’s even more of a shock when he heads to Bottleneck’s local saloon, owned by Slade’s underling Kent (Brian Donlevy). Kent is responsible for a majority of the criminal activity in Bottleneck, and the saloon is essentially his oasis. The hive of gunslingers, criminals, and thieves that occupy it laugh in Destry’s face when he approaches them and attempts to “civilize” the rowdy area. It’s a great build-up to what viewers were expecting to be a traditional bar fight. Destry is clearly in a very difficult situation, surrounded by men that despise him and his ideals. Marshall makes it seem like Jimmy Stewart has no shot at even surviving the encounter, much less leaving having conducted justice.

'Destry Rides Again's Bar Fight Is the Best in Any Western

It’s incredibly impressive that the same year that the Western genre was essentially popularized with Stagecoach, Destry Rides Again was already subverting expectations. Destry was not a typical hero due to his policy of non-violence, and Marshall had created a situation in which traditionally, the heroic gunslinger would punch and pummel any of the outlaws that opposed him to a bloody pulp. That’s not Destry’s policy at all. Instead, he tries to reason with the men at the bar and get them to show respect to the saloon’s empathetic singer Frenchy (Marlene Deitrrich). It’s notable that, in an era where Westerns were often using politically incorrect gender cliches, Destry Rides Again features a hero that shows respect to women. Destry’s approach isn’t played for laughs, either. It’s as if he gives the town a test to see how much work he is going to have to do to fix it.

Unfortunately for Destry, it seems like it will be a lot. He finds himself shamelessly mocked and humiliated when the criminals refuse to comply with his orders. He’s even told to literally clean up the mess when he’s handed a mop and bucket. George Marshall depicts the criminals and villains in this Western as essentially overgrown schoolyard bullies. The saloon standoff was an important moment for Marshall to include within a film that presents a pacifistic hero, because non-violent paths are not always easy ones, and it’s quite simple to give in to a quicker, violent solution. Destry learns from his mistakes at the saloon later on when he attempts to similarly “civilize” a group of rowdy riflemen. After showing his own perfect marksmanship on a simple target, the townspeople realize that there’s no reason to ever question Destry’s potentially lethal capabilities. What differentiates him is that he only uses these skills when it’s a last resort, and getting into a brawl at a local bar isn’t something worth killing over.

Jimmy Stewart's performance in Destry Rides Again is tender, and the movie's kind message rings true. A community must learn to respect someone trying to change it, but they’ll be much more loyal to someone they admire (like Destry) than someone that they fear (like Kent). The bar fight shows Destry that winning the respect of this community will not be an easy task, but a necessary one. He’s compassionate enough to believe that everyone, even Frenchy, can be saved. This aura of righteousness without ego is what makes Destry such an interesting hero, and why Destry Rides Again is such a bold step forward within the genre. All of these themes are encapsulated in a simple, amusing bar exchange.