It seems as if Western films with serious, brooding anti-heroes at the center have become the face of the genre itself. When thinking about the icons of Western cinema, such as John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, we're often reminded of the grimacing, grizzled gunslingers who hopelessly reflect on their own demented nature. This has remained true in modern reinterpretations; recent successes within the genre such as The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and The Sisters Brothers were praised for their "dark and gritty" approach to the genre. However, comedy and lightheartedness shouldn't be cut out entirely. There's room for diversity within the Western genre, and few films capture the fun of the wild west better than the 1939 classic Destry Rides Again.

What Is 'Destry Rides Again' About?

Destry Rides Again stars James Stewart as the titular Tom Jefferson Destry Jr., a kindhearted lawman who is hired as the newest deputy of the fictional town of Bottleneck. The town’s Sheriff ordered a hit on the respectable gentleman Keogh (Joe King) by a gang of outlaws, prompting his deputy Wash Dimsdale (Charles Winninger) to be suddenly promoted. Dimsdale doesn’t know Destry personally, but he was initially recruited by his father; Dimsdale figures that if Destry is half the man his father was, then they can return natural law and order to Bottleneck. However, Dimsdale is shocked to see that Destry is absolutely nothing like he had in mind.

James Stewart Has Unparalleled Charisma

Stewart was still in the early stages of his career, where he tended to star in more lighthearted fare such as It’s A Wonderful Life, You Can’t Take It With You, and The Philadelphia Story; it wasn’t until his post-World War II experiences shooting genre projects with Anthony Mann and Alfred Hitchcock that he became regarded as a darker protagonist similar to Eastwood or Wayne. As a result, Destry is the polar opposite of what the classical lawman looks like; he’s kindly and civil in every interaction he has, even with the volatile residents of Bottleneck, including the outlaws he’d been dispatched to expunge. Destry doesn’t drink and refuses to carry a gun, as he sees violence itself as unforgivable. His refusal to arm himself bewilders Dimsdale and offers no sense of relief to the townspeople who were looking to find someone to feel protected by.Stewart has a nearly unparalleled ability to showcase human goodness and empathy; 1939 was also the year he starred in the seminal classic Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, another film about a naive, sensitive man who is exposed to the ugly side of a ruthless profession (in that case, its politics). However, if Mr. Smith Goes To Washington frames him as the victim of abuse and slander, Destry proves to have greater wisdom than the townsfolk of Bottleneck expect. They’re shocked to find that not only is Destry’s nonviolent approach successful but that the awkward, lanky new lawman has more courage in standing up to the violent saloon owner and crime lord Kent (Brian Donlevy), who was responsible for the previous sheriff’s death.

'Destry Rides Again' Subverts Western Clichés

Destry Rides Again finds fun ways to lampoon self-serious Western hallmarks thanks to Destry’s unique approach to his duties. It’s a given that in most Westerns, the hero has to prove their merit during a shootout or brawl, which often takes place in a saloon or townsquare. However, Destry is able to deal with some rowdy cowboys in a dangerous saloon by showing his marksmanship in a contest. It’s heartwarming to see how Destry’s soothing, earnest promise to uphold the law offers a blanket of security to the citizens he’s sworn to protect. While they initially hand him a bucket and mop to “clean up” the town, Destry becomes somewhat of a soothsayer who they turn to for advice. Simultaneously, his soft-spoken demeanor is enough to frighten the town’s outlaws into silence.Compared to other films from the same era that have not aged well, Destry Rides Again is shockingly progressive. Destry is genuinely respectful to the local singer (and implied sex worker) Frenchy (Marlene Dietrich) and does not mock or diminish her line of work. While the rating system prevented the film from showing a more salacious side to Frenchy’s life and the hostility she faces from men who attend the saloon, it's clear that she’s become cynical about the town’s ability to change due to the abuse she’s endured. Destry doesn’t attempt to flirt with her and shows genuine compassion, showing a vulnerability that even the heroes of romantic Westerns rarely display. Destry’s progressiveness extends to his promotion of the Russian man Boris Callahan (Mischa Auer) as a deputy; he’s similarly a character that has faced hostility (in this case, xenophobia) and has not had the capacity to show his true nature. Boris isn’t just an equal in Destry’s eyes but carries the same deductive reasoning and intelligence. The two enact a plan in the second act to trick Kent’s men and arrest them at a burial site, which is infinitely more exciting than a mid-film gunfight or shootout; these types of conflicts are best saved for the finales, and seeing Destry’s smarter approach makes the genre itself more vibrant.

'Destry Rides Again' Is a Celebration of the Western Genre

It’s somewhat ironic that Destry Rides Again was released the same year as the seminal classic Stagecoach, an early preview of what Wayne and John Ford were capable of in their many collaborations together. Stagecoach embodied the more action-packed, hyper masculine traits that Wayne would become synonymous with, and its depiction of indigenous people and female characters haven’t aged well. The film is still undoubtedly a classic that deserves to be heralded as one of the best the genre has ever produced, but it's a film that needs to be considered within the context of its era. Comparatively, Destry Rides Again’s gentler touch has aged it quite nicely due to the non-toxic depiction of masculinity.The Western genre has tried to open itself up to different voices in recent years, and it's great to see films that tackle the weighty subjects that are inherent to the era. However, respectfulness doesn’t mean “dark and gritty” necessarily, and Destry Rides Again proved that cheeky humor and empathy allow a film to hold up for more than 80 years.