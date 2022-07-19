There is a saying that all good things come to an end. That can be said for the celebrated comedy hosts of the late-night Showtime series, Desus & Mero. It has been confirmed that the duo who host the series, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, will not be returning for another season, as the hosts have decided to pursue "separate creative endeavors".

Despite having a huge following, Showtime has announced in a statement that Desus & Mero will not be returning after four seasons on the air. A Showtime spokesperson, per Variety, has revealed “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season” with the series airing its last episode on Thursday, June 23:

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators. Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at Jax Media and the incredible crew.”

The pair had spent a large part of the pandemic running the show from home and had only returned for the fourth season in-studio in March. That return, however, saw them air the show once a week as opposed to twice a week as per usual. The Showtime series is the third run that the pair have embarked upon since they became a team. Before the start of Desus & Mero in 2019, the pair could boast about their Bodega Boys podcast which launched in 2015 and went on to have over 250 episodes. In 2014, they hosted a show on Complex TV before having another show on Viceland in 2016.

Desus & Mero ran for four seasons, airing over 180 episodes in that time, with the final guest being New York Yankees great Derek Jeter. The show, over its entire run, boasted a host of A-list guests including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Denzel Washington, among many others. In July 2020, when the series was moved to Sunday nights from its initial Monday spot, Mero spoke to Deadline about the friendship between the pair: “We have a soul connection. We could finish each other’s sentences. Like, if he’s on Mars and I’m on Jupiter, but we have a strong Wi-Fi connection, it doesn’t matter...the physical closeness helps with physical comedy, but like, jokes hit no matter what.”

Their season 4 return saw them add J.D. Amato as executive producer, while serving as the first official showrunner. All four seasons of the show are streaming on Showtime now.