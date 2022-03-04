Showtime announced today that Season 4 of Desus & Mero is coming in just about a week. Once again, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will sit down at the Bodega with a slate of guests — or just the two of them at times — in order to have a laid-back conversation about the day or week’s hot topics and delving into all sorts of subjects that include, but are not limited to, pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

For its upcoming season, Desus & Mero is dropping the twice-a-week episode format that became common during the height of the pandemic, with the duo of hosts doing the show from their homes. Now, back at the studio, the late-night show will be reduced to airing once a week in order for it to be produced properly and with no rush.

Season 4 will kick off with a high profile guest: Denzel Washington is the first invited to the Bodega on the season premiere and will likely talk about his record-breaking tenth Academy Award Nomination, this time for Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth. Future guests for Season 4 also include Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Pusha T, and Damson Idris.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: Watch 'Desus & Mero' Roast Oscar Contender 'Green Book' in a Hilarious Sketch

Showtime also announced that Season 4 of Desus & Mero will have a showrunner: J.D. Amato has joined the team and will act as executive producer as well. Amato has an extensive experience with late-night shows and satirical sketches: he has produced and written several episodes of The Chris Gethard Show, and was also a producer on The Problem with John Stewart, and The President Show.

Desus & Mero first premiered independently in 2016 and was quickly picked up by Showtime. Aside from interviews, the critically acclaimed show also features the duo of hosts hilariously commenting on bizarre news, trying celebrity-made products and doing pretty much what they want to do from week to week. Across its run, the late-night talk show has brought on guests like Dave Grohl, Eli Manning, Keanu Reeves, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Matt Damon, Anna Kendrick, Sandra Bullock, and many others.

Showtime premieres Season 4 of Desus & Mero on March 10.

The announcement was made through a short clip you can watch below:

Check out the official synopsis below:

Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice and The Kid Mero reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Their life advice book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, was released by Random House in 2020 and became a New York Times Best Seller.

Joe Biden Set as Guest on Showtime's Late Night Show 'Desus & Mero' Biden recently earned endorsements from Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama, making him the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Erick Massoto (413 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto