Various anime genres have grown in popularity overseas, like action, as seen in famous anime such as Demon Slayer, and Full Metal Alchemist. However, there are genres truly underrated in Japanese anime, like crime, for example. And the one anime that stands out in the genre is most definitely Detective Conan (Case Closed in the United States). It was released in January 1996, and it's one of the longest-running anime ever, alongside One Piece. It focuses on the story of teenage detective Shinichi Kudo (Jimmy Kudo in the USA version) as he is shrunk to the physical aspect of a child, and changes his identity to Conan Edogawa. During the series, he tries to figure out what the criminals' motives truly are and tries to go back to his normal age. While solving cases, he hides his identity, giving the merit to Ran (his best friend)'s father, Kogoro Mouri.

Detective Conan may sound like a crime anime only, but it envelopes different genres: action, romance, fantasy (there are horror-themed episodes also), comedy, and it has lots of content to begin with. With its compelling cases in each episode, this anime has something that the others don't. Every single episode pulls the audience in, and you are on the edge of your seat, trying to figure out who is the culprit and what is their next move. It's distinctive from other anime series out there because it can't be compared to any of them specifically. It's unique in its genre, and it's witnessed by the millions of people who still tune in every week to watch in 2024. These are the 10 reasons why you should watch the underrated Detective Conan.

10 It has the best action scenes.

E.g. Movie 2, Movie 4, Movie 6

Image via TMS Entertainment

Detective Conan is well-known in the anime community for its jaw-dropping action scenes. It showcases the effortless and perfect animation that will keep the viewer wondering if the main character will make it alive or not.

Every single action scene in this anime is portrayed fantastically by the voice actors, and every drawing changed into animation is curated till the very last detail, making it seem like it's a real live-action series. The most loved action scenes by fans of the anime are definitely the following: Movie 2, in which Conan shoots Ran to save her from being hurt by a criminal; Movie 4, in which Ran avoids a bullet and puts the criminal down with karate and aikido moves; and Movie 6, in which Conan prevents a bomb from detonating by using his famous Virtual Kick. These scenes are one of the reasons that convinced viewers to begin Detective Conan in the first place.

9 The anime's plot twists

E.g. Moonlight Sonata Case, Mountain Villa Bandage Man Murder Case

Image via TMS Entertainment

Another fantastic detail that Detective Conan puts into motion effortlessly is the plot twists. It ensures the viewer is shocked and wants to continue the next part of the episode to see what happens next. This fact is seen in various cases, like, for example, the Moonlight Sonata case, and the Mountain Villa Bandage Man Murder Case.

A plot twist that left viewers jaw-dropped in the theater was in movie 27, which features the secondary character Kaito Kid, and Episode 129 when Ai Haibara is introduced. But that doesn't stop people from beginning this anime!

8 The Detective Boys

E.g. Movie 1

Image via TMS Entertainment

A group of kids who team up with the teenage detective that shrunk? Well, there is definitely this one in the anime named Detective Boys, which consists of Conan Edogawa, Ai Haibara, Genta Kojima, Mitsuhiko Tsuburaya, and Ayumi Yoshida. Their guardian most of the time is the side character of Professor Agasa, who helps Shinichi settle into his new identity of Conan at the beginning of the series.

The episodes in which this group is in are mostly considered fillers, but they are very fun and entertaining to watch. One of the most Furthermore, one of the things that Detective Conan does effortlessly is introducing new characters and adding plot twists as well. The most memorable introduction to the Detective Boys is the one of the character Ai Haibara in episode 129, with a plot twist that future first-time Detective Conan viewers have to discover on their own.

7 Hattori Heiji and Shinichi Kudo's friendship

E.g. Episode 48, Episode 57, Episode 118

Image via TMS Entertainment

Something that makes this show so great is the budding friendship between the side character of Heiji Hattori and the main lead character, Conan Edogawa (Shinichi Kudo). Viewers are introduced to Heiji Hattori in Great Detective Of The West (episode 48), as he is called to solve a case in Tokyo, where Conan lives. As Kogoro Mouri is called to investigate, Conan joins along and has a sort of "deductive battle" with Heiji, which leads to them respecting each other's deducing skills.

Heiji finds out about Conan's true identity in the episode named The Holmes Freak Case (episode 47). After that case, they become close friends very slowly, since at times they clash because of their egos and have deductive competition. Throughout the seasons, the duo see themselves more and more as brothers and teammates, since they both love being detectives, as seen in episodes. They also save each other's lives a few times, as seen in the Stabbed Wallet Case (episode 118). This duo's friendship is worth watching.

6 The comedic moments between the characters

E.g. Episode 317, Episode 597

Image via TMS Entertainment

Detective Conan, even if it's a serious show most of the time, has comedic moments between the characters that keep the viewers laughing for a bit. Some of these moments are long-running gags, as they appear in most of the series. One of these gags is when Kogoro grabs Conan and reprimands him to stop putting his nose into his cases, which makes it even funnier in each episode. An example is definitely episode 317.

There are also some subtle adult jokes in very few episodes of the anime, and the characters' expressions are golden, which would make you laugh for so long. An episode that showcases that concept is the concluding scene of episode 597. To conclude, if viewers love comedy, they should try watching Detective Conan.

5 The Black Organization

E.g. Movie 13

Image via TMS Entertainment

One of the most compelling and mysterious characters of Detective Conan is the Black Organization. To this day, most of their members have not been discovered, and it makes the anime even more interesting to begin with. A curious fact that would interest people in beginning this anime is that the characters are named like American drinks: Gin and Vodka, for example.

The Black Organization scenes are always the most awaited by OG fans of the anime. They include moments of panic for Conan (Shinichi) because the Black Organization is always close to finding out about his true identity. Unveiling every single member's interaction with Conan is simply exhilarating and jaw-dropping. They are the only people who truly scare Conan (Shinichi), as seen in the scenes of Movie 13.

4 Kaito Kid

E.g. Movie 14, Movie 27

Image via TMS Entertainment

Something that has kept Detective Conan fans on their toes has always been the appearances from the side character Kaito Kid. Because of its huge popularity with fans, this character was able to have a spinoff series dedicated to him after a few years, which showcased his past and why he became the funny villain he is.

Kaito Kid is introduced in Conan vs Kaito Kid (Episode 76), and one of the funniest scenes with Conan is definitely in Movie 14 (seen in the image above) when he asks Kaito to disguise himself as Shinichi, so Conan can listen to more information about the case he is trying to resolve. Their dynamic is fun and playful, as Kaito outwits Conan multiple times, even if Conan sometimes lowkey helps him escape the police before they can catch him. Movie 27 provides a fun plot twist for the duo, and it's fantastic!

3 Conan Edogawa's Gadgets

E.g. Movie 16, Episode 42

Image via TMS Entertainment

Conan's gadgets are one of the top reasons you should begin this anime. The gadgets he uses the most throughout the series are the following: the iconic voice-changing bow tie, which is the classical red one everyone knows from the anime's posters; the Power-Enhancing Kick Shoes, which manage to let Conan kick a soccer ball with more accuracy and strength to disarm a criminal that's hurting someone; and the Stun-Gun Wristwatch. Most of these were created by Professor Agasa to help Conan and to help the Detective Boys.

Important mentions of these gadgets are episode 42 (the voice-changing bow tie, the Stun-Gun Wristwatch) and movie 16 (the power-enhancing kick shoes). These gadgets are what make Detective Conan an iconic anime for the older generation and a phenomenal cosplay costume that people love to dress up as because it's very cool!

2 The 27 movies

E.g. Movie 13, Movie 12, Movie 6, Movie 4

Image via TMS Entertainment

The entirety of the 27 movies is something that would have to convince people to begin the anime quickly. Some of them are chronologically part of the anime, and they are non-canon. So that is even more of a better reason for people who don't have the will to watch 1000+ episodes of the anime and want to get a taste of what the hype behind Detective Conan is all like. These movies always give high box office sales numbers for Japan and Korea, but also worldwide whenever they are released at Western anime conventions or festivals. An example is Crimson Love Letter (Movie 21), which broke a lot of records.

Important mentions are the movies The Raven Chaser, The Full Score Of Fear, The Phantom Of Baker Street, and Captured In Your Eyes. These are definitely the best in the Detective Conan Movie Universe, as called by fans, and they should be the first ones that viewers should watch to get into the anime franchise.

1 Ran and Shinichi's complicated yet beautiful love story

E.g. Movie 4, Episode 621

Image via TMS Entertainment

The top reason why viewers should begin watching Detective Conan is the troublesome yet wonderful love story between the two main characters, Shinichi (Conan) and Ran, who has also been his best friend since they were in first grade. Their romance has always been there, but it's complicated. He is Shinichi and Conan at the same time, so, to protect Ran from the possibility that the Black Organization would attack her, he hides the truth from her. This leads to a lot of miscommunication and hurt from both sides because they want to see each other again, yet they can't because he distances himself from her. At the same time, he is always by her side, since he is Conan all the time.

But throughout the series and in various movie scenes (Movie 4), they have said the words "I love you" to each other a few times, and started dating (sort of) in the later seasons, but never have domestic couple scenes together, as they are a case of the couple trope known as star-crossed lovers. Nonetheless, the countless times Shinichi has protected Ran from harm and the London confession scene in episode 621 (image above) have pulled every OG fan's heartstrings, (not gonna lie, those scenes raised every young girl's standards in men). Shinichi and Ran are a fictional ship that deserves to be appreciated more in the Western anime community, so watch Detective Conan!

Detective Conan is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

