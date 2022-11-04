Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.

The new trailer shows how Detective Knight (Willis) remains in custody after the first movie's events. In Detective Knight: Rogue, Knight chased a group of bank robbers that killed his partner on Halloween night. When faced with the mastermind behind the bank robberies, Knight shoots the man and is arrested for murder right after. Now, Detective Knight: Redemption will give Willis a chance to get his badge back after a riot erupts in the prison where he’s been held in.

As the trailer explains, the riot is led by The Christmas Bomber, a vicious criminal whose disciples terrorize the city on Christmas night. Unfortunately, the police are busy with the crime wave outside the prison, and they need a man on the inside to put out the fire of rebellion. So, if Knight wants to be forgiven for his crime, he’ll have to get into the Christmas spirit and go after some naughty men. It’s exciting, to say the least, to see Willis mowing down bad guys on Christmas night. After all, one of his most beloved movies is Die Hard, which also happens on Christmas. So, while it is sad to see Willis retire, Detective Knight: Redemption promises to give fans a worthy farewell.

Image via Lionsgate

Detective Knight: Redemption is directed by Edward Drake, who also wrote the script based on a story by Corey Large. The duo is also responsible for the other two chapters of the trilogy, with all movies filmed back-to-back. Redemption’s cast also includes Lochlyn Munro, Corey Large, Miranda Edwards, Beau Mirchoff, and Paul Johansson.

When Can You Watch the Detective Knight films?

While Rogue takes place on Halloween and Redemption takes place on Christmas, the final chapter, Detective Knight: Independence, will happen on Independence Day. So, the last movie on Willis' career should be released around July 2023. Detective Knight: Redemption comes to select theaters, on demand, and digital on December 9. The movie will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on January 17. Check out the trailer and synopsis for Detective Knight: Redemption below.