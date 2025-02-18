Masterpiece on PBS has just unveiled the first look at Benjamin Wainwright (Belgravia: The Next Chapter) as Paris’s most renowned detective, Chief Inspector Jules Maigret, in the upcoming contemporary adaptation of Maigret. Based on Georges Simenon’s iconic novels, PBS have put a new spin on the legendary sleuth, as the upcoming series repositions him as an up and coming star in the Police Judiciaire — someone who is methodical, voracious in his approach, and with a knack of getting inside the minds of criminals. It's the first time the character of Maigret has been adapted in a modern setting, which should make it one of the most anticipated crime series on the horizon.

The show comes from Playground Entertainment — the BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning production company behind Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light and All Creatures Great and Small — in association with Windhover Films and Georges Simenon Limited. Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, 24, The Tower) leads the creative team as showrunner and executive producer, and he also directs the first two episodes, with Faye Gilbert (The Tower, The Bay) and David Evans (Domina, Django) helming the remaining episodes.

Joining Wainwright in the lead role is The Gold and The Last Kingdom star Stefanie Martini, who plays Madame Louise Maigret. The series also features an ensemble cast, including Blake Harrison (World on Fire, I Hate Suzie Too), Reda Elazouar (Sex Education, Pirates), Kerrie Hayes (The Responder, Criminal Record), Shaniqua Okwok (The Flatshare, It’s a Sin), Rob Kazinsky (Star Trek: Section 31, EastEnders), and Nathalie Armin (Showtrial S2, Juice) as Prosecutor Mathilde Kernavel.

What Is 'Maigret' About?

Image via ITV

Unlike previous adaptations of the story — like Rowan Atkinson's take on the character — this take on Maigret will change the focus from an older and world-weary detective, to a younger officer with something to prove. “To understand and not to judge” is the philosophy that defines Maigret’s approach to solving crimes, and unlike detectives who rely on brute force or flashy deduction (stop twirling that moustache, Monsieur Poirot), Maigret's greatest strength is his ability to listen, and it's his connection to the people involved that helps him solve his crimes.

The investigations at the heart of the show will take viewers all across the City of Lights, from the glamorous hotels and the Champs-Élysées, to mansions and bustling bistros, all the way down to the dark and seedy underbelly of Parisian gangs. While no official release date has been confirmed, Maigret is expected to arrive on Masterpiece on PBS in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates as the case unfolds.