The sequel to Detective Pikachu, Legendary Pictures' 2019 smash-hit based on the iconic Pokémon franchise, has filled a key role. Deadline has reported that Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel has been tapped to direct the second installment, ticking a major box as production on the project begins to ramp up.

According to Deadline, Krisel will helm the film based on a screenplay from Chris Galletta, known for penning the 2019 indie film The Kings of Summer. While details on the sequel remain slim, the first Detective Pikachu starred Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the titular Pokémon Pikachu, who gets wrapped up in a mystery in which he must work to try and solve the supposed death of a prominent police detective, but ends up uncovering a conspiracy that could change the Pokémon world forever. The film, which was directed by Rob Letterman, also starred Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton. While no casting for the sequel has been announced, sources told Deadline that Reynolds will likely have some role to play in the film.

The first Detective Pikachu was released by Warner Bros. as part of their previous deal with Legendary. The film became a massive success, generating over $430 million at the box office on a $150 million budget, and remains the second-highest grossing video game adaptation of all time. So it should come as no surprise that studio executives were keen to get a second installment off the ground, as production on the sequel was reportedly under development even before the first film hit theaters. At the time, it was reported that a screenplay was being penned by 22 Jump Street writer Oren Uziel, though it seems that Galletta has now taken over on that front. Uziel was hired when Legendary was still in its pact with Warner Bros., though the studio has since signed a new multi-year distribution deal with Sony, so it is unclear if any aspects of Uziel's script will be used.

Krisel is best known for co-creating and directing Portlandia alongside Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen. The series, which also co-starred Armisen and Brownstein, was set in Portland, Oregon, and depicted the everyday happenings of the city's famous hipster lifestyle. The show ran for eight seasons and has maintained a cult following. In addition to Portlandia, Krisel additionally co-created FX's comedy series Baskets along with star Zach Galifinakis and Louis C.K. Krisel has also been tapped to direct the highly anticipated Sesame Street feature film adaptation. Though progress on that front has been slow-moving, Anne Hathaway, who is attached to star in the film, recently told Collider that she is hopeful that the project will still come to fruition.

No release window for the follow-up to Detective Pikachu has been announced. The trailer for the first film can be seen below: