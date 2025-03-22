There's no point in denying that Agatha Christie is the best crime/mystery/detective story writer of all time; if you do, you'd be wrong. The author who wrote 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, she worked hard to bring readers genuine, well-imagined, thrilling stories; each is different from the last, and more innovative as they come. How someone could have so much inspiration is brilliant to hear about, especially when detective novels require some sort of change, improvement, or innovation to work every single time.

Christie is the creator of some of the world's most famous fictional detectives, from Hercule Poirot to Jane Marple, who were the models for future mystery/detective writers. With Christie being more than just the best-selling crime author of all time, she's also among the authors with the most book adaptations for TV or film. This means people can watch TV shows based on her work and those based on the work inspired by her. Luckily, there are plenty of detective TV shows to watch if you love Agatha Christie. Lean back, and get your popcorn, it's murder mystery time.

10 'Rosemary & Thyme' (2003–2006)

Created by Brian Eastman

Image via ITV1

Brian Eastman wanted to write something for his gardening-loving wife, and so he created Rosemary & Thyme, a cozy mystery series that features two gardeners and sleuths, Rosemary Boxer and Laura Thyme. Fans often cite this show as a great watch for fans of Agatha Christie's mysteries, since the crimes in the show are creative, and the two protagonists are very likable. The show is often labeled as cozy, fun, and light-hearted, and it's kind of a light Christie but still within the crime/murder mystery realm.

Rosemary Boxer (Felicity Kendall) is a former horticulture professor, and has great experience and knowledge of various plants. She is lively, but has had her teaching position taken away unjustly and bares some resentment. Laura Thyme (Pam Ferris) is a former police officer who found gardening a solace after experiencing a divorce. The two women work together and bring their expertise to various gardens in Britain and European countries, solving botanical and murder mysteries. Rosemary & Thyme is a beloved series, and though it was canceled after three seasons, people still enjoy rewatching it from time to time.