By any reasonable measure, Edgar G. Ulmer's Detour should have faded from existence the minute it left theaters in 1945. A product of Hollywood's Poverty Row, a.k.a studios that produced cheaply-made quickies that barely qualified as feature-length, its budgetary limitations are so obvious they become almost laughable. Yet the film has stood the test of time in spite of — and, in many ways, because of — its technical imperfections, and has even been lovingly restored for a Criterion release. For all of its flaws, there's a black beating heart at its core that makes it an ideal film noir.

What Is Edgar G. Ulmer's 'Detour' About?

Tom Neal plays Al Roberts, a nightclub pianist whose singer girlfriend, Sue (Claudia Drake), decides to go to Hollywood to become an actress. Al hitchikes west from New York to be with her, and in Arizona he's picked up by Charles Haskell Jr. (Edmund MacDonald), a bookie with a fat wad of cash and scars on his hand from a dame with claws. Haskell suddenly dies, and rather than contact the police, Al steals the man's car, money, and identity, burying his body in the desert. On the road to California, he picks up Vera (Ann Savage), an acid-tongued hitchhiker who instantly knows Al is lying because she's the one who put the scars on Haskell's hand. They shack up in a Los Angeles apartment, where Vera hatches a scheme for Al to pose as Haskell in order to claim an inheritance from his ailing father, who hasn't seen his son since he left home. Al refuses, and accidentally strangles Vera with a telephone wire when she drunkenly threatens to call the police.

Like many film noirs, Detour is told through flashbacks, with a despondent Al narrating his tragic tale while sitting at a Nevada diner, unable to go back to either New York or Los Angeles. To hear him tell it, he's a victim of circumstance, a poor sap who always finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. That's generally the case with noir heroes, who are typically ordinary people who find themselves in over their heads after making a series of bad decisions. What's fascinating about Detour is how much Al seems to revel in his own misery. Although he says he wants to break away from her, Vera stays with her even when she makes him feel weak and helpless, riddling him with insults while desperately trying to seduce him. There's a level of pessimism to this dynamic that speaks not just to audiences in the 1940s, but to audiences today.

'Detour' Makes the Most of Its Limited Budget

Many films have to work within the confines of a limited budget, but few wear those limitations on their sleeve as obviously as Detour. By most accounts, it was shot on a shoestring in just six days — although from accounts by the director's daughter, Arianne Ulmer, the shoot time was closer to 14 days. No matter how long the actual filming took, it's clear this 69-minute feature was made for peanuts. Most of it takes place in cars with rear projection. There are even scenes early on in the movie when Al is riding across the US on the wrong side of the vehicle as if he were in the UK. Streets on studio backlots are shrouded in fog to recreate NYC, and stock footage of telephone operators and electrical lines is cut in when Al makes a call to Sue in California, as if Ulmer wants to remind the audience that this is a long distance call. Most of the final act takes place in Al and Vera's shabby apartment, where they play cards waiting for news about the death of Haskell's father.

Yet, unlike the majority of B-movies churned out to fill the second half of a double bill, there are flashes of real directorial talent in Detour. Ulmer, who was born in Austria-Hungary in 1904, worked under the tutelage of F.W. Murnau (Nosferatu, The Last Laugh, Sunrise). Like many European directors of his generation, he fled to America during the rise of Hitler, and transported the German Expressionistic style of dark shadows, canted camera angles, and exaggerated set designs to Hollywood features. This is evident in movies like The Black Cat, starring Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff. And like fellow European émigrés Fritz Lang, Billy Wilder, and Robert Siodmak, Ulmer found the perfect vessel for this very particular style in film noir, a genre characterized by shadowy images that reflected the moral ambiguity of its protagonists. It's little wonder that filmmakers who barely escaped the threat of Nazism would make movies with such cynical worldviews.

Throughout Detour, Ulmer gets around the budget restrictions by playing into them. When Al first starts to recount his story to the audience, Ulmer moves the camera into a closeup on his face, changing the lights to shroud him in shadows. As he fantasizes about Sue making it big in Hollywood, Al imagines her singing the song they used to perform together, "I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me," as the exaggerated shadows of unseen band members accompany her off-screen. Even the unconvincing NYC replication feels oddly spooky, as Al and Sue wander in fog-enshrouded streets. These elements give the film an almost dreamlike quality, as if the narrator is trying to convince himself and the audience that the version of events that occurred in his memory are what really happened.

'Detour' Is the Bleakest of Film Noirs

Popularized in the 1940s as Americans returned home from the devastation of WWII, film noir reflected a growing sense of gloominess in the world. Although it lacks the technical precision of genre classics like Double Indemnity (Wilder), The Killers (Siodmak), and The Big Heat (Lang), Detour does effectively capture the fatalism of everyone who watched helplessly as the world nearly burned down. You couldn't ask for a more appropriate protagonist for this story than Al Roberts, who passively cries about how unfair life can be as he makes mistakes that cause the world to crumble around him. Underlying all of this is a sense that he deserves his fate, and although he could make better decisions, he nevertheless digs himself deeper into the hole. Neal's life would life would tread a similar tragic path as, in 1965, he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter when his wife, Gale Bennett, was found dead from a gunshot wound. He was sentenced to 1-to-15 years in prison, and was released on parole in 1971.

Despite his protestations to the contrary, Al's a willing captive to Vera, who treats him with little to no respect. As far as femme fatales go, Vera is truly deadly — a venomous schemer whose only discernible attribute seems to be her ability to cut men down to size through insults alone. She treats Al exactly the way he wants to be treated — with contempt — and in return he gives her the one thing she's always wanted out of life: a man to walk all over. Their coming together would almost be cosmic were the results not so tragic. But hey, that's noir for you.

