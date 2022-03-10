The cult-hit Comedy Central series Detroiters has legions of fans, including celebrity boosters like Seth Myers, who want to see it return for a third series. Ask any fan of the show who isn’t from the Detroit area, though, and they might assume the insane commercials from the show, like the “Sexy Specs” ad, were created from whole cloth. Stars and co-creators Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, though, wanted to pay tribute to the ads they grew up with in Detroit. While a few anomalous commercials from the show are from the brains of the show’s creators, the majority of them have obvious real-life inspiration in the form of homegrown Detroit TV ads.

Here are nine ads that will make you love Detroiters even more.

Sexy Specs from D.O.C. (Hunky Specs from D.O.G.)

In the second episode of the first season of Detroiters, Ned the Security Guard, played brilliantly by Comedian CP, pitches a series of highly-inappropriate, adult-themed commercials for generic products like “butter” and “diapers” to Tim and Sam. He pitches a commercial as he dances with one hand in his pocket, and only minutes later we see Scott Summitt as Dale Diebenkorn doing that same dance. The “real Dale Diebenkorn” is Richard Golden, owner of Detroit Optical Company (Detroit Optical Glasses on the show), whose own dance isn’t far off and, while it's hard to say how this sold glasses in the 90s, it’s clear why people remember it.

Dittrich Furs (Devereaux Wigs)

In episode four of season one, George Wallace guest stars as Freddie “Motown” Brown, a singer (singing voice by Dale E. Turner) who Sam and Tim need to replace their own vocals in a commercial for a wig company. In the original Dittrich furs ad, a woman rides on a horse through the snow wearing a huge fur coat in slow motion as a woman sings the name “Dittrich Furs.” In Detroiters, there’s no snow, and the horse lady takes off her long, flowing wig as Freddie sings “Oooh, Devereaux!” What inspired the original horse is a mystery.

Mel Farr Superstar (Rick Mahorn in Dearborn)

Mel Farr was a football player turned entrepreneur whose fast-talking TV ad style, and tan suit with a red cape attached became his trademark. He also lets us know, about his competition, “and they can’t fly either!” As he flies off, he’s replaced by a cartoon Mel Farr. In Season one, episode ten of Detroiters, basketball player Rick Mahorn does nearly the same ad, as “Quick Rick Mahorn in Dearborn.” He can get you in a car quickly because, as he puts it, “My parents were killed in an alley, so I became a superhero who can run fast.”

Mr. Alan's (Mr. Alvin's)

Mr. Alan’s sells shoes, and their most well-known deal is selling them at “29 or two for 50,” with their eponymous gravel-voiced cartoon spokesman doing the heavy lifting. We never see a Mr. Alvin’s commercial on episode one of Season two of Detroiters, but we do have an actor nailing the original Mr. Alvin voice and, surreally, looking quite a bit like the cartoon of Mr. Alan.

Joumana Kayrouz (Joumana Kayrouz)

Legendary broadcaster Mort Crim plays himself throughout the series, but in episode one of Season two, Detroiters doubles down. Detroit-area attorney Joumana Kayrouz plays a considerably fictionalized version of herself, who makes a commercial with a dominatrix flair. It’s a quick cameo, but it’s enough to make it clear that Detroit personalities have a sense of humor about themselves, especially when the comedy is done with love.

855-MIKE-WINS (313-WALTRIES)

Attorney Mike Morse’s jingle, which contains the line “go for the win” is so over-confident that the only way to parody it was to flip it (and his initials) entirely. In another Season two, episode one commercial, Tim Meadows kills it as the incompetent lawyer Walt Worsch, whose catchphrase is “I’ll try my best.” Tim and Sam pump up the confidence with an over-the-top rock jingle precipitously close to the song it’s parodying.

Joe Porter (Jefferson Porger)

In Season two, episode two, Tim becomes jealous when Sam is cast in a menswear ad for the fictional Jefferson Porger (a delightful cameo by Jerry Minor). Tired of the local talent, he likes most of Sam’s moves and sees “no red flags on the butt.” The severe, tinted lighting, the soft focus and the nice suits of Tim and Sam’s commercial are all reminiscent of the ads by real-life Joe Porter. The Detroiters version is more of an opportunity to satirize acting and actors, but the inspiration is obvious.

Farmer Jack (Farmer Zack)

Season two, episode five of Detroiters is dense with brilliant story and cameos. Faizon Love plays Farmer Zack, owner of the grocery store by the same name, and Amber Ruffin plays Sam’s ex-girlfriend and former singing partner, Molly. While real-life chain Farmer Jack’s is out of business, the original song is so locally-recognizable that the Detroiters version had to be as close as possible without being the original. It’s definitely in the “too catchy” category, owing much of that to Sam and Amber’s fantastic singing.

Our Town (Chrysler: Imported from Detroit)

Detroiters plays a lot with how advertising companies exploit Detroit. In the Season one finale, there are three ads, all supposedly voiced by “Kid Rock” (the real voice actor is not specifically credited). The ads – for Down River Ale, Little Ceasar’s and Chrysler – all use the exact same stock footage of Detroit and the same patronizing voiceover. Down River’s catchphrase is “this is our town,” Little Caesar’s is “this is our pizza, pizza,” and Chrysler’s is “this is our car.” Chrysler’s “Imported from Detroit” definitely has some of these elements in it, with a gruff voice-over and featuring an appearance by Eminem. This is sort of how ads portray Detroit, as “coming out from under something,” or “coming back” or “fighting back.” Detroiters, throughout the show, reminds us that Detroit never went away, and there’s a rich font of culture, just as ripe for parody as anywhere else. There’s more than enough for at least a third season.

