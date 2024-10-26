Comedy Central’s Detroiters has just been added to Netflix, and it’s a glorious blend of sketch and situational comedy (with major Chowder vibes, I might add). Starring Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave) and Sam Richardson (Veep), Detroiters checks all the boxes with only 20 episodes. The show’s premise lends itself to ridiculously drawn-out comedy bits, explosive performances, and dumb but memorable jingles – the Devereux Wigs jingle stays on loop and is a welcome distraction any time. From executive producers Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis, Detroiters is aptly filled with SNL cameos including Chris Redd, Michael Che, Tim Meadows, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon (voiceover), and Sudeikis himself.

What Is 'Detroiters' About?

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson star as subpar advertising duo Tim Cramblin and Sam Duvet. The series follows the two pitching jingles and commercial ideas to eccentric clients in the city of Detroit. Between the boys trying their hands at new skills for shoots, having approved commercials backfiring on local businesses, and developing pitches for altogether strange products, there’s never a dull moment at Cramblin-Duvet Advertising. Off the clock, Tim and Sam get into equally ridiculous hijinks with their secretary, Sheila (Pat Vern Harris), Tim’s wife and Sam’s sister, Chrissy (Shawntay Dalon), and Sam’s entire family of dancing Duvets.

Tim and Sam are best friends who are perpetually on the same wavelength. Tim is loud and obnoxious with a seemingly marginal understanding of social discretion, while Sam is a kindhearted dork always trying his best to impress everyone with his undeniable charm. But even with their differences, they never cease matching each other’s energy. Tim and Sam approach each problem-solving puzzle in their wake as the 13-year-old boys they truly are. Out of sheer amusement, they drop their entire day to focus on getting a glass pane in their office to shatter using anything they can find. Armed with only their bare hands, they gang up on a used van to test its durability before making it a company purchase. Most of all, Tim and Sam fully commit to hiding their identities as the guys who ran over Carter Grant (Sudeikis), a Chrysler auto executive who puts a little too much trust in the two of them.

‘Detroiters’ Masters the Art of Running With an Idea

Image via Broadway Video

Detroiters often feels like it was written from an improv perspective, and the best of the show’s comedy is found in its pointless bits. The series' second episode alone expertly conveys a sense of wasting everyone’s time with an extremely simple joke. Cramblin-Duvet security guard Ned (Chris Powell) is always coming up with pitch ideas for Tim and Sam, and one of them happens to take off, the premise of which is simply a man dancing down the street with one hand in his pocket. This idea is so wholesome and specific but also unexamined, like an idea leftover from a brainstorm that someone forgot to remove from a list of serious ideas, but it manages to carry the humor of the whole episode.

In the episode “Third Floor,” the boys have gotten used to using the third floor of the building for bathroom trips. But one day, a new company sets up shop on the third floor, cutting off their long-lived pooping privacy. When Sam rushes in to break the news, Tim starts physically attacking Sam. The longer they go on, the more Richardson actually begins to visibly crack during the take – you can even hear him starting to laugh after Tim gives up and shouts, “Who cares?” The fight moves the plot nowhere, and the only thing anyone learns is that Sam is stronger than Tim, but the scene is absolutely worth it.

The Diversity in ‘Detroiters’ Boosts Its Comedy

Image via Broadway Video

The representation in Detroiters certainly speaks for itself. In one respect, several of the characters are portrayed by actual Detroit natives, such as Chris Powell and news anchor Mort Crim. On the other hand, while Detroiters isn’t explicitly a Black comedy, there is a long list of Black actors portraying a wide range of character types, starting with Sam’s family. Chrissy Cramblin is a strong advocate for honesty, a hard worker, and a solid wife and sister. Mr. Duvet (Obba Babatundé) is a proud father and seasoned family emcee who can laugh himself silly at the simplest things. The mothers and aunties of Sam’s family know how to take a joke, provided it’s a good one. But going beyond Sam’s recurring family members, there’s also the ball of unbridled imagination that is Ned the security guard, mediocre Detroit lawyer and generally shy guy Walt Worsch (Tim Meadows), legendary Motown singer Freddie Brown (George Wallace), the sketchy Cash for Copper guys (Michael Che and Trick Trick), and a bunch more friends and neighbors.

It’s worth mentioning that Sam is portrayed as the objectively cooler one between him and Tim. Sam can sing, he can hold his own as an actor, he can pull off men’s fashion, he’s great with women, he’s kind and gentle but physically strong, and he can even drive a motorcycle. Tim is often made the butt of the joke for being a (rather, the) considerably awkward scrawny white guy, most clearly demonstrated by Donut’s (Chris Redd) stand-up set being solely dependent on Tim’s presence. Small additions, like Sam and Tim visualizing the same pitch concepts on different skin tones, show an honorable effort to give the audience permission to laugh about cultural and racial differences.

Detroiters is founded on meaningful sentiments that make it an admirable comedy and a local hero. Its pervasive familial affection and heartwarming relationships balance out its unsavory character types and crass running jokes. Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson’s real-life friendship and kinship shine through Detroiters, bringing with it simple joys and simple jokes for the world to ultimately adore.

Both seasons of Detroiters are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Detroiters Detroiters: Best friends and partners Sam and Tim run a small advertising agency in Detroit, striving to achieve success while navigating the unique challenges of their industry. Their often humorous attempts to secure big clients and elevate their business highlight their relentless optimism and deep friendship amidst the backdrop of the city's vibrant culture. Release Date February 7, 2017 Cast Sam Richardson , Tim Robinson , Shawntay Dalon , Andre Belue , Jason Sudeikis , Cara AnnMarie , Chris Powell , Gail Bean , Kristin Wollett , Tim Meadows , Joe Cipriano , Conner O'Malley , Daniel Zott Main Genre Comedy Character(s) Sam Duvet , Tim Cramblin , Chrissy , Tommy Pencils , Carter Grant , Judy Thompson , Ned , Angel , Walt Worsch , I Wanna Party Kid , Trevor

