If you can't wait for the not-yet-official fourth season of I Think You Should Leave, Netflix has you covered in October. Detroiters, Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson's beloved cult comedy, is coming to the streamer next month. What's on Netflix reports that all twenty episodes of the offbeat comedy series are coming to the streamer in October.

Robinson and Richardson co-created the series with Zach Kanin, Robinson's former Saturday Night Live colleague, in 2017. It ran on Comedy Central for two seasons, but was canceled in 2018 amid Comedy Central's gradual shift away from original live-action programming. Robinson then pivoted to Netflix, where he co-created I Think You Should Leave with Kanin; Richardson is a regular presence on the series, appearing in memorable sketches like "Baby of the Year" and "Metal Motto Search". Now, Netflix subscribers can see the origins of their fruitful comedic partnership. Perhaps, if the show acquires a new fanbase, there could be more of the show in the offing; it's not out of the question, given how Netflix has given new visibility to series like Suits. It is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

What Is 'Detroiters' About?

Detroiters follows an oddball Detroit ad agency run by Sam Duvet and Tim Cramblin (Richardson and Robinson). As their wild imaginations create bizarre ads for their usually befuddled clients, they have to deal with their eccentric staff, including elderly secretary Sheila (Pat Vern Harris), ambitious intern Lea (Lailani Ledesma), and shy camera operator Tommy Pencils (Andre Beleu). Much of the series' humor was based around their spoofing of many of Detroit's real-life local commercials. It also featured a number of prominent guest-stars, including Jason Sudeikis, Amber Ruffin, Keegan-Michael Key, Tim Meadows, Cecily Strong, and professional wrestler Kevin Nash. It also spotlighted Detroit's local culture, featuring events like the Woodward Dream Cruise and April in the D, and had cameos from a number of local celebrities playing themselves, including then-Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, Home Improvement's Richard Karn, and, in a recurring part, local news legend Mort Crim.

Fans of Robnson's unique form of cringe comedy have lots to look forward to. Friendship, his new film with Paul Rudd, premiered to rave reviews at this month's Toronto International Film Festival, and was picked up for distribution by A24. His new comedy series, The Chair Company, was also ordered to series by HBO. Plus, as he discussed with Collider's Steve Weintraub at TIFF, he's working on a new season of I Think You Should Leave, as well.

Detroiters is currently streaming on Paramount+, and will stream on Netflix starting next month. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.