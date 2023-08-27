From his film debut in Slumdog Millionaire, Dev Patel has continued to delight audiences with his stellar acting and long-lasting Hollywood career. His roles are often rooted in heartfelt comedy and leave viewers craving for more. For many actors, it's hard to stop such an iconic first role. But for Patel, his emotional and physical range has only increased with time.

In the years since Slumdog Millionaire, Patel has continued to portray complex characters with stored history such as in The Man Who Knew Infinity. After his 2021 award-worthy performance in A24's The Green Knight, Patel is set to return alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson's upcoming film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

9 'Chappie' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 32%

Hugh Jackman and Sigourney Weaver join Patel in a film about free will and AI. In the near future, crime is patrolled by a high-tech police force. When one of their AI robots, Chappie, is given a hard reset, he becomes aware of the world around him.

Chappie visual effects were next level for it time but failed to garner any interest from critics. Despite its rotten score, the film made over 102 million dollars against its 50 million dollar budget.

8 'The Road Within' (2014)

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 45%

Dev Patel co-stars alongsideZoë Kravitzand Robert Sheeran in a heartfelt road trip comedy-drama, The Road Within. The film follows the trio enrolled in a mental behavior facility as they set out to spread one of their mother's ashes. The film dealt with heavy topics such as mental and physical health.

The film debuted at the Los Angeles Film Festival and received praise for all the lead actors. While the pacing was seen as lackluster by critics the film does have a touching message at the end.

7 'The Man Who Knew Infinity' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Patel portrays world-renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan in the historical film, The Man Who Knew Infinity. Based on Ramanujan's life, the film tells the journey from his low-class upbringing to his admittance to Cambridge University. His life work has contributed to the field of mathematics.

RELATED: 13 Underrated Biographical Movies to Watch Before 'Oppenheimer'

The film dealt with many theories and complex problems that many critics praised the film for. Patel's performance in the film outshines the overall plot of the film and earned a modest rotten score.

6 'Hotel Mumbai' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Inspired by the real-life story of the terror attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, Hotel Mumbaileads a talented cast consisting of Patel and Armie Hammer. Members of the hotel staff fight against their captors to protect their guests and loved ones.

The film showcases Dev Patel in one of his most profound performances. Hotel Mumbai is a cultural non-stop thriller film that shines a spotlight on one of India's darkest days. Audiences and critics alike gave high praise to the film.

5 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Patel plays host to an array of talented actors in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Seven strangers get more than they bargained for when they check in to the Marigold Hotel. Despite some of its lackluster features, the guests come to enjoy and partake in the cultural experience of the hotel.

Featuring Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Bill Nighy, the film packs such a heartwarming atmosphere that at times overpowers the cast. The film was such a success, a squeal The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel was made.

4 'Lion' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Patel does what he does best in Garth Davis' directorial debut, Lion. Based on the true story and novel by Saroo Brierley, the film tells the story of how Brierley, at the age of five, was separated from his family. After being adopted by an Australian couple, Brierley sets out to find his family after 25 years.

The film was very well-received withNicole Kidman and Dev Patel both earning high praise. Lion earned six Oscars nominations including Best Supporting Actor for Patel and Best Supporting Actress for Kidman. The film remains one of the highest-grossing films in Australian history.

3 'The Green Knight' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Patel teams up with A24 and David Lowery for a fantasy modern retelling of the famous Sir Gawain and the Green Knight poem. The Green Knight updates its source material for a unique brand of medieval storytelling.

RELATED: 10 Must-Watch Fantasy Adventure Films, Ranked

The Green Knight was flooded with praise for its cinematography and production, winning over film critics. Despite the rave reviews from critics, the film failed to attract that same reaction from audiences with a rotten score of 50%.

2 'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

The film that made Dev Patel a household name. In his role of a lifetime, Patel plays Jamal, an 18-year-old who is accused of cheating after winning the Indian version of "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?".Slumdog Millionaire recounts Jamal's upbringing and how he became such a gifted human.

After appearing overseas, the film hit the United States and took off. Slumdog Millionaire became one of the best films in 2008 while earning 10 Academy Awards nominations and launching Patel's Hollywood career.

1 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' (2020)

Image via TIFF

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Patel lends his acting chops to another modern take on a classic tale. In The Personal History of David Copperfield, Patel stars as the titular character who details his life and its series of misfortunes. The tale is based on the classic Charles Dickens' story.

The cheery and feel-good film won over critics with the success of the retelling of an iconic tale. The film bombed at the box office (was released during the height of COVID and theater restrictions), but still scored one of Dev Patel's best rotten scores.

NEXT: Best Film Acting Debuts Ranked, from 'True Grit' to 'Precious'