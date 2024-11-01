Dev Patel has found his next project, and it will be a story full of corruption, twists and violence. According to Deadline, the acclaimed actor has joined the cast of The Journeyman. The movie directed by Tarsem Singh will tell the story of a professional tennis player running low on cash. The protagonist of this story will, unfortunately, have plenty of bills to pay. The only way out of his situation would be entering a match-fixing ring, but the journey into the corrupt and dangerous side of the sport might be too much for the player to handle.

Patel is known around the world for his intense performances in dramatic roles. The actor was nominated for an Academy Award thanks to his work as Saroo Brierly in Lion. The drama directed by Garth Davis told a story inspired by true events, in which Brierly attempted to be reunited with his family more than two decades after they were separated. Patel recently made his directorial debut with Monkey Man. The action story was also written and produced by the artist, who stepped into the shoes of the protagonist in order to introduce audiences to Kid. Monkey Man received plenty of positive reviews upon release.

Tarsem Singh is ready to dive deep into the web of corruption the protagonist of The Journeyman will have to face. The filmmaker previously worked on titles such as Self/Less and Mirror Mirror. The 2012 fantasy comedy pitched Queen Clementianna (Julia Roberts) against Snow White (Lily Collins) in a heated rivalry. The older monarch wanted to keep the entire kingdom for herself, while the young princess wished to learn more about the world around her. The time for fantasy is now over, with Singh portraying a much darker tale on the screen with The Journeyman.

Tennis Fever on the Big Screen

The Journeyman will depict a violent story about a man trying to do what's best for his family, but professional tennis is slowly taking over the big screen. Earlier this year, Challengers left a lasting mark on pop culture when the movie directed by Luca Guadagnino brought a tense love triangle to life. Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) had to balance her relationships with Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor) after having to let go of her career due to a devastating injury. The Journeyman will use tennis as a storytelling device in different ways, while still shining a spotlight on the beloved sport.

A release date for The Journeyman hasn't been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.