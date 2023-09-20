Director Craig Gillespie has been in the film business for decades, but only in recent years has he seemingly stumbled onto his calling: lively retellings of “stranger than fiction” real-world stories. The kind of tales that grabbed the front pages of tabloids and newspapers alike seem to be up his alley. For years, Gillespie was a journeyman filmmaker with some acclaimed titles under his belt (namely Lars and the Real Girl) but was largely most well-known for being a go-to director for Disney movies. Between Fright Night, Million Dollar Arm, The Finest Hours, and Cruella, he could deliver it all. However, I, Tonya in 2017 provided Gillespie with his most acclaimed enterprise to date, and he found a new calling. It was time to embrace stories about unbelievable human behavior, usually with a crime element in tow.

Thus, Gillespie went off to helm episodes of the Hulu limited-run programs Pam & Tommy and Mike, while his latest feature-length directorial effort is Dumb Money, a movie about the GameStop meme stock debacle. Gillespie’s managed to keep this ball rolling consistently and even got some recurring actors across these projects (namely Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, and Nick Offerman). At one point, though, Gillespie would’ve added a very beefy entry in this subgenre he’s become enamored with. Before he signed on for Dumb Money, Gillespie was attached to direct a movie about Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (to be played by Dev Patel) and the world of crime he got entrenched in.

What Was Craig Gillespie and Dev Patel’s Chippendales Movie Going To Look Like?

Image via TWC

In October 2020, Gillespie was announced as the director of a proposed movie covering the origins of the Chippendales dancers, with Patel already secure in his involvement. The project, which had a script by Craig Williams, had been worked on forever but was now finally far enough along in production to secure a director. The project appears to have been nurtured for so long by producer David Permut, whose involvement in the proposed movie was referenced in an announcement about Permut giving a talk at a SAG-AFTRA event. Permut was confident enough that Chippendales (as it was known then) would end up a finished movie that its existence was flaunted alongside his previous producing credits on movies like Hacksaw Ridge and Face/Off.

At the time Gillespie jumped aboard this project, it was noted that producers of Chippendales were seeking out a major production company to provide financing for the endeavor. Everyone involved got their wish when Regency Enterprises stepped up in July 2021 to finance Chippendales. Though not a studio that’s necessarily a household name, Regency Enterprises has existed since 1982 and spent those years financing or co-financing a wide array of films, many of them passion projects from acclaimed auteurs. Over time, major Regency titles have included everything from Heat to Gone Girl to The Revenant, among many others. Starting in 1999, the vast majority of Regency Enterprise titles (with the occasional exception of a Northman or Everybody's Talking About Jamie) have been released through 20th Century Fox/20th Century Studios. This means, that starting in 2019, Regency's movies have been distributed through Disney. In other words, a movie about Chippendales dancers and murder was now situated at the same studio that was then preparing to release Encanto.

It may not have seemed like an ideal or logical home for Chippendales, but Regency Enterprises was willing to put the money down so off the production went. At the end of 2021, Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning joined the cast, the former performer fresh off working with Gillespie on Pam & Tommy. The cast was coming together quite nicely and seemed poised to continue the hot streak Dev Patel was on after his work headlining The Green Knight. Initially, it looked like the movie might even be able to beat a competing Welcome to Chippendales Hulu miniseries on the same topic, or at least arrive in the same timeframe. However, in April 2022, Gillespie signed on to helm the movie that would become Dumb Money. With that project immediately angling for a start date at the end of summer 2022, Chippendales was shelved. Since then, there has been no further news on the project.

'Welcome to Chippendales' on Hulu Didn't Help Matters

Image via Hulu

There are countless reasons Chippendales fell apart. One factor that likely didn’t play into things, though, was Disney being a distributor for the feature. Disney loves to protect its squeaky-clean image, but the company has, thus far, been open to depictions of sexuality in 20th Century Studios or Searchlight Pictures titles like Poor Things. Given that Chippendales was a Regency Enterprises affair Disney would merely distribute, the collapse of this drama likely came from a variety of less flashy factors. For starters, the competing Welcome to Chippendales (housed on the largely Disney-owned streamer Hulu) might’ve just diluted some of the enthusiasm for this project. Would the “shocking” true crime story really feel “shocking” if people saw it depicted on Hulu just a few months earlier?

It’s also worth noting that David Permut had spent years trying to get Chippendales off the ground already. It’s likely some of that difficulty came from raising financing for a movie that dabbled heavily in sexuality and depictions of male bodies not necessarily made just for the cis-het male gaze. However, this project could also have been plagued by script or logistical problems that had always prevented it from being realized as a fully functional film. Perhaps those same issues that kept it shelved for so long reared their head once again as Gillespie and company geared up to start principal photography. One never knows what kind of behind-the-scenes shenanigans are afoot when it comes to these kinds of long-in-development passion projects.

Craig Gillespie Decided To Direct 'Dumb Money'

Image via Sony

More importantly, though, Gillespie likely opted to do Dumb Money thanks to timing. The GameStop meme stock was a big deal at the start of 2021, but there was no guarantee it would stay in the public eye forever. There was a ticking clock on making a movie about this topic while it was still fresh in people’s minds and before something else happened in the world of stocks that surpassed this story in terms of unexpected madness. By contrast, it had already been decades since the events of Chippendales occurred. It wasn’t going to vanish suddenly if Gillespie waited a few years or if another filmmaker took over the project entirely down the road. One of these productions was more immediately relevant to Gillespie, and he opted to go with the title that was more rooted in the here and now.

Whatever the reason for the demise of Chippendales, Gillespie has moved on to Dumb Money and appears to be poised to break away from his true crime streak with his next directorial effort, a high-concept sci-fi comedy anchored by Andy Samberg and Jean Smart. Nowhere in that list of upcoming filmmaking commitments, though, is a return to Chippendales. For now, the project appears to be shelved permanently, though it’s doubtful Gillespie has turned his back on more movies about ripped-from-the-headlines stories. As his lengthy stint working on Chippendales and his other recent directorial efforts show, Gillespie has a soft spot for these wild but true cinematic endeavors.