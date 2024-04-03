The Big Picture Dev Patel's directorial debut in Monkey Man showcases his creativity, blending culture and action into cinema that pays homage.

Patel wanted Monkey Man to have "culture and social resonance" while properly portraying the legend of Hanuman for audiences to appreciate.

Through Monkey Man, Patel embraces his culture and history, sharing strength, willpower, family, and vengeance in a powerful narrative.

Dev Patel will soon join ranks with other notorious names like Clint Eastwood and Kevin Costner as an entertainer who starred in their directorial debut when his film, Monkey Man, punches its way onto screens on April 5. But Patel’s zest for creativity didn’t stop there, as The Green Knight star also holds credits on the project as a co-scribe alongside John Collee and Paul Angunawela. In taking control of the writing reins, Patel was able to craft the story to his liking, which enabled him to blend his culture and love for the genre into a beautiful piece of cinema that pays homage to both. In a featurette to celebrate the almost arrival of Monkey Man, Patel talks about why this was such an important building block for his film.

Understanding that this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Patel says that he wanted his big shot to not just be a gargantuan action movie but to also include “culture and social resonance.” He also recognized the importance of properly portraying and paying his respects to the legend on which the story is based on. In case you need a quick lesson, producer Jomon Thomas takes a tick to fill viewers in on Hanuman, the half-monkey, half-human god from which Monkey Man pulled its inspiration. Patel admits that he wasn’t always one to fully embrace his culture, but that after he landed his breakthrough role in Danny Boyle’s critically acclaimed film, Slumdog Millionaire, things shifted for him.

“Sometimes, to break the mold - you gotta be in it,” the actor and director says, adding, “So, I doubled down and pulled from all of these beautiful, textural, philosophical parts of the culture that I even didn’t know.” All of this is to say that - when it comes to Monkey Man - no stone was left unturned and no page of mythology left unread with Patel and the rest of the creative team rising to the occasion to share their culture and history with the world.

What’s ‘Monkey Man’ About?

As viewers who check out the featurette in full will learn, Monkey Man is a movie about strength, willpower, connection, family, vengeance, fortitude, knowledge, and so much more. The film centers around Kid (Patel), a young man whose life has been filled with nothing but hardship. Recognizing that the upper crest of society is the reason for all his pain, Kid takes the skills that he’s learned as a fighter and puts them to good use, seeking revenge on those who took so much from him and championing the lower class.

Along with Patel, Monkey Man also stars Sharlto Copley (Elysium), Pitobash (I Am Kalam), Sikandar Kher (The Zoya Factor), Vipin Sharma (Kick), and Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven). Distributed by Universal Pictures, the film is backed by numerous companies, including Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

Check out the featurette for Monkey Man below and learn more about the film here in our guide before it lands in theaters on April 5.

Monkey Man 6 10 A recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values. Release Date April 4, 2024 Director Dev Patel Cast Dev Patel , Sharlto Copley , Pitobash , Vipin Sharma , Sobhita Dhulipala Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Dev Patel

