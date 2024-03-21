The Big Picture Dev Patel's Monkey Man promises a gripping action blockbuster with themes of vengeance and justice.

The film features a star-studded cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, and more.

Produced by Monkeypaw Productions, the movie advocates for a theatrical release and has strong industry support.

The protector of the people is kicking and screaming into action in the latest trailer for Dev Patel’s Monkey Man. Bursting at the seams with punches, corruption, and vengeance, Patel’s feature-length directorial debut—in which he also stars—is prepping itself to be one of the biggest action blockbusters of the year, and, today’s trailer is only further adding gasoline to the fire. Although the downtrodden and weak may feel like they have no one in their corner, the man behind the monkey mask is here to fight for them.

The creative team behind Monkey Man has been very kind about giving potential audiences extended looks at the film, with the latest reveal being no different. In the trailer, we’re shown even more of the backstory that drives Patel’s character to seek revenge on the people responsible for his mother’s death. As things heat up, Phil Collins’ classic song “In The Air Tonight” plays over top, with drums driving the protagonist’s story from man to champion of the people.

Along with Patel as the vengeance-driven character who gives Keanu Reeves’ righteous assassin, John Wick, a run for his money, Monkey Man also features performances from Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Makarand Deshpande (RRR), Sikander Kher (Aarya), and Pitobash Tripathi (Million Dollar Arm). Doing what any good friend would do, Patel enlisted the help of several of his pals and co-stars from previous projects to join him in his directorial debut with Sharlto Copley (Chappie), Vipa Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), and Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai) also joining the call sheet.

Who’s Behind ‘Monkey Man’?

While Patel may be delivering both the punches and the directions, he isn’t the only notable name attached to Monkey Man. Along with Universal Pictures, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions is championing the film, even having gone so far as to advocate for it to receive a theatrical release. For those completely in the dark, Monkeypaw is the company keeping modern-day horror afloat, having backed such films as Nope, Wendell & Wild, Get Out, and Us alongside TV shows like Lovecraft Country and the short-lived The Twilight Zone reboot.

Filling out the production team will be Win Rosenfeld (Candyman), Basil Iwanyk (John Wick), Erica Lee (John Wick: Chapter 4), Jomon Thomas (Hotel Mumbai), Anjay Nagpal (The Green Knight), Christine Haebler (Bones of Crows), and Ian Cooper (Us).

Check out the latest trailer for Monkey Man below and be the film scholar of your friend group by learning all there is to know about the movie before it arrives in cinemas on April 4.

Monkey Man 6 10 A recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values. Release Date April 4, 2024 Director Dev Patel Cast Dev Patel , Sharlto Copley , Pitobash , Vipin Sharma , Sobhita Dhulipala Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Dev Patel

