Since he got his start in the three-time BAFTA winner teen series Skins and landed the lead part in the blockbuster Slumdog Millionaire, which marked his breakthrough performance, Dev Patel has proven to be extremely talented in the acting department and fully cemented himself as one of his generation's best stars — his Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Academy Awards proves it.

With the release of Patel's anticipated and seemingly successful directorial debut, Monkey Man, audiences will likely find themselves rooting for the talented star's success in the industry as both a filmmaker and actor. This may get them wondering which other films are worth checking out in his impressive body of work. From lesser-known, heartwarming dramas like The Road Within to A24 fantasy films, such as The Green Knight, these are the best Dev Patel movies to date.

10 'The Road Within' (2014)

Director: Gren Wells

Patel plays a role in Gren Wells's heartwarming adventure comedy-drama, which stars Umbrella Academy's Robert Sheehan as Vincent, a young man with Tourette's Syndrome who embarks on a life-changing road trip with his recently-deceased mother's ashes alongside Patel's Alex and an anorexic young woman named Marie, played by Zoë Kravitz.

Although it was released to divisive opinions (with some critics even describing it as a cliché), The Road Within's central performances — including Patel's as someone who struggles with OCD — are undoubtedly great and possibly its strongest aspect. Considering the themes it tackles, the movie also sends powerful messages about mental health that further elevate it. Audiences who are on the lookout for well-thought-out character studies will likely enjoy Wells's film.

9 'The Man Who Knew Infinity' (2015)

Director: Matthew Brown

Another worthwhile Patel film is Matthew Brown's drama The Man Who Knew Infinity, inspired by the real-life story of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, and based on the 1991 book of the same name by Robert Kanigel. The movie focuses on the academic career of the pioneer mathematician, shedding light on his friendship with his mentor, Professor G.H. Hardy.

Patel is astounding in this biopic, as is Jeremy Irons as Prof. Hardy. Despite being a bit dull and failing to live to its full potential, Brown's film still makes for a moving and entertaining watch that handles themes of war and race while also featuring accurate mathematics and, according to many, an authentic portrayal of mathematicians. With that being said, The Man Who Knew Infinity is the right pick for biopic and math enthusiasts.

8 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' (2011)

Director: John Madden

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is the first installment in the duology and arguably the superior one out of the two. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Bill Nighy, the story follows British retirees who travel to India to a newly restored hotel, only to realize that it is way less luxurious than advertised. Nonetheless, thanks to its people and surroundings, Marigold Hotel slowly begins to charm its guests in unexpected ways.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is not flawless or groundbreaking. Still, John Madden's wholesome comedy-drama makes for an engaging, visually striking watch particularly fit for those who love traveling and learning about new cultures. Patel wonderfully steps into the shoes of the young and ambitious Sonny, who plays the crucial role of running the hotel. In an interview with Digital Spy, he revealed that he had to "fight for the role" since the character was envisaged as a "middle-aged, washed-up, overweight Indian guy."

7 'Hotel Mumbai' (2018)

Director: Anthony Maras

Speaking of hotels, the action thriller Hotel Mumbai is, too, essential when it comes to the best Dev Patel films. The gripping feature tells the true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai, which led the staff to risk their lives to keep everyone safe. In the meantime, the guests — including a couple played by Armie Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi — desperately attempt to protect themselves and their families.

Anthony Maras' Indian-Australian co-production (and directorial debut) is certainly a must-watch dramatization of real-life events — even if at the risk of being described as "exploitative" — with Patel's astounding efforts as stoic, heroic Sikh waiter elevating it to higher grounds. Hotel Mumbai may not be perfect filmmaking, but it is a pretty decent movie based on a shocking real-life story.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

6 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' (2019)

Director: Armando Iannucci

Based on the 1850 the semi-autobiographical Charles Dickens masterpiece, David Copperfield, The Personal History of David Copperfield offers viewers a fresh, more modern take on the classic tale of a young orphan, played by Patel in a charismatic period piece role, who can come on top of every obstacle. The film chronicles David's life from his childhood to the discovery of his gifts as a storyteller.

Armando Iannucci's wonderful movie is well cast and undeniably fun, making for a charming, and at times even hilarious twist on the classic tale. It's nearly impossible not to feel connected with Patel's big-screen counterpart, as he passionately brings the character to life and quickly cements it as one of the most memorable in his career so far.

5 'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008)

Director: Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire became a fan-favorite in Patel's filmography, mostly given that it was his breakthrough role. The story focuses on 18-year-old Jamal Malik, an Indian Muslim from the Juhu slum of Mumbai, who becomes a contestant on the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati?' to incredible results. However, the pieces are glued together when he is questioned under suspicion of cheating and recounts the incidents in his life.

While, according to some, a tad controversial in India for fueling Western stereotypes about poverty in the country, Slumdog Millionaire is a huge landmark in Dev Patel's body of work. Even if some audience members share this opinion, others can't help but praise its engaging premise and striking visuals, describing it as an "emotionally resonant" and "powerful" picture, as seen on Rotten Tomatoes.

4 'Lion' (2016)

Director: Garth Davis

Based on the 2013 non-fiction book A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley, this underrated biographical drama by Garth Davis tells the incredible and uplifting story of a five-year-old Indian boy adopted by an Australian couple after getting lost hundreds of kilometers from home. Twenty years later, Saroo Brierley sets out on a self-discovery journey to India in order to find his lost family, including his mother and daughter.

Patel is fantastic in this 2016 movie now regarded as one of his best acting efforts to date. Touching and inspiring are two words to describe its absorbing narrative. At the celebrated Academy Awards, Lion received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Patel's first nod), Best Supporting Actress for Nicole Kidman, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

3 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' (2023)

Director: Wes Anderson

It was just last year that Wes Anderson released his fantasy short film, once again astonishing viewers with the stunning, meticulously shot cinematography. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar chronicles different stories. One of them — the "main" one — follows Benedict Cumberbatch's Henry Sugar, who can see through objects and predict the future thanks to a magical book he stole.

Faithfully adapted from Roald Dahl's long short story, the Academy Award winner The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which took home Best Live Action Short Film, is indeed wonderful. It awes audiences with its beautiful visuals and ensemble cast, two distinctive traits of Anderson's movies. Patel shines in his supporting role as Dr. Chatterjee, the author of the sacred book Henry discovers.

2 'Monkey Man' (2024)

Director: Dev Patel

Released to incredible reviews so far, Monkey Man is one of 2024's most anticipated (no wonder, considering it is Patel's directorial debut). This must-see revenge film follows a young man viewers are introduced to as Kid, who is subjected to wearing a gorilla mask and being beaten for cash. After arduous years enduring mistreatment and suppressing his range, Kid unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother.

Patel's directorial effort is just as extraordinary as his acting performance in this powerful movie that meditates on corruption and discrimination in India. Loosely inspired by the adventures of Hanuman, Monkey Man is a gripping, thought-provoking action flick that will not disappoint readers who like the genre. Combined with its action-packed scenes, the film's sociopolitical commentary makes it a memorable watch in the talented star's body of work.

1 'The Green Knight' (2021)

Director: David Lowery

Adapted from the 14th-century poem Sir Gaiwan and the Green Knight, David Lowery's 2021 film stars Patel in one of his most remarakble lead characters and tells the story of King Arthur's headstrong nephew, illustrating his daring quest to confront the eponymous, gigantic, emerald-skinned Green Knight.

Given its slow pace and slightly confusing premise, this A24 movie is somewhat of a divisive feature in Patel's filmography. Still, it makes for the perfect pick for medieval fantasy enthusiasts, particularly those who enjoy Arthurian legends. Patel's enigmatic lead performance is certainly The Green Knight's strongest aspect. Still, Lowery's underrated movie benefits from great direction and attention to detail, including well-thought-out color symbolism, stunning cinematography, and a refreshing take on the tale.

