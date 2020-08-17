Dev Patel Highlights the Relatability of ‘Personal History of David Copperfield’ in Exclusive Featurette

–

If you’re in need of a good energy and mood boost, Searchlight Pictures will have you covered come August 28th with the release of The Personal History of David Copperfield. Directed by Armando Iannucci (Veep, The Death of Stalin), the film is an adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic that features Dev Patel in the title role. The story takes place in 19th-century England and follows David as he moves from home to home and encounters a very curious cast of characters, all while collecting notes that ultimately become his autobiography.

Searchlight Pictures already shared a trailer for the film that well captures its spirit, tone and phenomenal ensemble. But now, how about we hear straight from Iannucci and his cast including Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie in an exclusive The Personal History of David Copperfield featurette? Check out the video at the top of this article to hear all about their experience adapting Dickens and why they’ve got high hopes that the story will be quite relatable for moviegoers of all ages.

I had the opportunity to catch the film at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and was absolutely delighted by the film’s upbeat and lively vibe, but also quite taken by David’s journey coming to embrace his own identity amidst the multitude of big personalities around him. You can catch The Personal History of David Copperfield for yourself when it arrives in theaters on August 28th.

Here’s the official synopsis of The Personal History of David Copperfield: