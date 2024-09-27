In a rare turn of events, an Indian film topped the domestic box office on Thursday, grossing over twice the combined total of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Transformers One. The epic action film Devara: Part 1 grossed more than $2.8 million in Thursday previews, as it heads towards a huge opening weekend haul. By comparison, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Transformers One — both titles belonging to major franchises — generated a combined total of $2.5 million on the same day.

Why is Devara breaking through like this, you might ask. That’s because it stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr., better known as Jr. NTR. Devara is his first film after the global success of director S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, which he headlined along with Ram Charan. It’s been two years since RRR emerged as a crossover hit in North America, and rode a wave of positive buzz all the way to victory in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. The winning song, “Naatu Naatu,” prominently featured Jr. NTR. Anticipation for his follow-up to RRR has been incredibly high, and as expected, Devara is poised to deliver one of the year’s biggest openings for an Indian film.

The year’s top-grossing Indian film remains Kalki 2898 AD; the movie generated around $21 million globally on day one, and eventually tapped out with around $110 million worldwide, of which $18 million came from North America. By comparison, RRR made around $150 million globally, of which $14 million came from North America. Last year, a trio of Indian films — Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal — managed to crack the $100 million milestone globally. It should be noted that box office reporting in India isn’t as strictly regulated as it is in the United States, and generally, what the studios say is considered official.

Early Reviews for 'Devara' Have Been Mixed

Image via Yuvasudha Arts

Like Kalki 2898 AD, and last year's Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire — both movies starring Prabhas — Devara is the first installment of a planned series. Directed by Kortala Siva, the movie features Jr. NTR in a dual role, and in a story that spans decades. Saif Ali Khan stars as the antagonist, whose familial resentment puts him on collision course with the protagonist. Like RRR and Kalki 2898 AD, Devara is a Telugu-language film, which means that it can’t be called a “Bollywood” movie — that term is used only for films set in the Hindi language. India has multiple regional-language film industries that operate independently of each other. Recent years have witnessed the rise of the pan-Indian hit — movies that work across the culturally diverse country, regardless of region. Devara has been designed to fit into this bracket.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shruthi Marathe, Prakash Raj and Shine Tom Chacko, Devara is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and watch the Devara trailer here.