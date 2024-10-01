It's been a rough year for Lionsgate, to say the least; the studio has yet to have a movie gross more than $35 million despite producing several films with nine-figure budgets. Yet somehow, it was made worse this past weekend, as Devara: Part 1, the Indian action film, premiered in the United States and earned more than The Killer's Game has throughout its entire theatrical run. The Killer's Game stars Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella, and was released earlier last month on September 13, yet has grossed only $5.3 million domestically. Devara: Part 1 began showing in U.S. theaters on Thursday afternoon, and has already earned $5.6 million domestically. The Killer's Game also comes with a $30 million price tag, which is a modest number in an age of massive budgets but is still more than 5x what the film has grossed worldwide.

As it currently sits, The Killer's Game and Devara: Part 1 are in the same realm as movies like Kinds of Kindness, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, and Drive Away Dolls, the buddy comedy starring Margaret Qualley and Pedro Pascal. It's unlikely that The Killer's Game is going to move much further and cross any further notable box office milestones, but Devara: Part 1 could easily pass LaKeith Stanfield's The Book of Clarence soon. If it's able to tack on another $3 million to its domestic total, it will move past another Lionsgate movie that is also currently playing in theaters. Never Let Go, the Halle Berry-led horror flick, has only earned $8.4 million worldwide on a budget of $20 million.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Lionsgate Movies of the Year?

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the highest-grossing Lionsgate movie of the year domestically, earning $35 million on a budget of only $8.5 million, one of the few bright spots of the year for the studio. Imaginary was also a profit for Lionsgate, earning $28 million domestically on a reported production budget of between $10-13 million, proving that low-budget horror is one of the most effective box office tactics. Mark Wahlberg also led Lionsgate to a win with Arthur the King, the animal drama which cost $19 million to make but grossed $25 million domestically.

