In a packed weekend at the global box office, with numerous new releases aimed at different demographics, the number two movie in the world was an Indian action epic starring a familiar face. Devara: Part 1 delivered huge numbers in its home country, but also managed a top five finish at the domestic box office. On both fronts, it out-performed not only director Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project Megalopolis, but also last week’s holdover animated film, Transformers One.

Devara grossed around $33.5 million in its extended four-day opening across the world, of which more than $6 million came from domestic theaters. The movie finished fourth on the domestic chart, out-performing Coppola’s Megalopolis, which grossed only $4 million. The biggest movie this weekend was DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot, which generated around $45 million globally. The Wild Robot also topped the domestic box office, grossing around $35 million in its debut. Last week’s under-performer, Transformers One, generated around $16 million from overseas markets this weekend, and hit a cumulative global haul of $72 million in 10 days.

The reason why Devara is proving to be so popular is star Jr. NTR. While he was always a huge draw in India, particularly in the southern regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he became recognizable among Western audiences following the success of RRR a couple of years ago. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, RRR became a word-of-mouth hit in 2022, and rode that wave all the way to an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Songs in Indian movies tend to be accompanied by elaborate dance performances, and thanks to the popularity of “Naatu Naatu,” Jr. NTR found himself becoming the face of RRR alongside his co-star, Ram Charan.

'RRR' Grossed Over $150 Million Worldwide in 2022

Image via Yuvasudha Arts

Like RRR, Devara is also a Telugu-language film, hailing from the south of India. It isn’t a Bollywood movie — the term is used only for projects produced in the Hindi language. Modeled on RRR — it is also a period action epic — Devara delivered the second-biggest global opening of the year for an Indian film, behind only Kalki 2898 AD, which generated around $66 million in its extended debut. Kalki went on to gross more than $110 million worldwide, of which $18 million came from domestic theaters.

Directed by Kortala Siva, Devara is designed as the first installment of a series, much like Kalki, and last year’s Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire. The film opened to mostly negative reviews, and of the nine reviews currently registered on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, only two are positive. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shruthi Marathe, Prakash Raj and Shine Tom Chacko, Devara is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and watch the Devara trailer here.