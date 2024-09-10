The trailer for Jr NTR-led Devara Part One is finally out, and it is everything fans could ask for. The movie looks like the perfect blend of thrilling action and emotional narrative. The Telugu-language action-drama film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Koratala Siva and is billed as a multigenerational story of vengeance.

The trailer introduces us to the coastal world of Devara, which is plagued by smugglers. However, things take a turn when Devara arrives and protects the coastal village. Intense confrontations and action-packed sequences ensue as we get a peek into the complex storyline that spans two generations.

What’s ‘Devara: Part One’ About?

While most details are kept tightly under wraps, Devara sees Jr NTR playing dual roles of Deva, a father, and his son Vara, while Deva is the courageous hero the land needs, his son is quite the opposite of his father. When Deva leaves for a sea expedition for the life of his people, he transfers his legacy to his son Varada, however, the question arises whether Varada will be able to rise to the occasion to protect the lands like his father. This multigenerational saga will continue in Devara: Part Two taking the viewers deep into its mythology.

Jr. NTR is well known for starring as Bhim in SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning RRR. His other credits include features like Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa and more. Hindi film actor Saif Ali Khan makes his Telugu film debut with Devara as the antagonist Bhaira, his credits include films like Netflix’s Sacred Games, Love Aaj Kal, Omkara and Adipurush. Also making Telugu film debut is Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam, Vara’s love interest. Her Credits include features like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi among others. Also starring in the feature are Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, Ajay and Abhimanyu Singh.

Koratala directs from his own script, the acclaimed filmmaker is known for action dramas like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, Bharat Ane Nenu among others. Fans are quite eager to see how Koratala envisions this story and presents Jr NTR. With talents across the board the film is expected to be the next big action blockbuster. Yuvasudha Arts produce the feature along with the lead actor's banner NTR Arts.

Devara: Part One debuts on September 27. You can check out the new trailer above.