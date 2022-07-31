Acting is a beautiful profession. During what audiences experience as maybe just a couple of hours, performers are capable of creating new and distinct beings pretty much out of thin air. Different performances may have different kinds of effects; for instance, some are absolutely soul-crushing. It's not easy for an actor to draw tears out of the audience; much less to make them feel emotionally wrecked. Some, however, have certainly achieved such a feat.

From very early in the history of cinema, like with Maria Falconetti in The Passion of Joan of Arc, to much more recently, like with Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea, viewers have been subjected to numerous performances so masterful that the pain and sadness emanating from them is almost palpable. Whether they're meant to embody the fragility of the human condition or elevate the film's depressing themes, these heartbreaking performances are ranked from sad to absolutely devastating.

15 Charles Melton in 'May December' (2023)

Appeared as Joe Yoo

Equal parts darkly amusing and emotionally devastating, May December is a powerful critique of the effects of grooming on its victim, of toxic tabloid journalism, and of the unhealthy lengths that actors will go to for their craft. It's one of the best R-rated movies on Netflix, bolstered by its three lead performances: Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore giving some of the best work of their careers, and a revelatory performance by Charles Melton.

The heartbreaking power of Melton's performance comes not from outward bursts of emotion, but rather from the understated trauma of his character. He's a 13-year-old boy whose growing up was stunted and whose innocence was stolen by a predator, stuck in the body of an adult approaching his 40s. Despite the film's comedic elements, this is a performance that should be able to leave any viewer broken.