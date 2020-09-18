‘The Devil All the Time’ Director Antonio Campos Reveals What They Don’t Teach You in Film School

With The Devil All the Time now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to director Antonio Campos about making his adaptation of Donald Ray Pollack’s award-winning novel. During the wide-ranging conversation he talked about assembling the amazing cast, how half his job is working out scheduling which is something don’t teach in film school, deleted scenes, when he knew he wanted to include a narrator, and a lot more.

If you’re not familiar with The Devil All the Time, the star-studded drama takes place in rural, post-World War II Ohio through the Vietnam war and features a number of sinister characters you’d never want to meet. The film features a crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan), an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), the twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), a young man (Tom Holland) who loses both his parents (Bill Skarsgård and Haley Bennett), and a number of other characters played by Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Pokey LaFarge, and Harry Melling.

Check out what he had to say in the player below and further down is exactly what we talked about. For more on The Devil All the Time, you can watch the trailer here and here’s my interview with Bill Skarsgård.

Antonio Campos: