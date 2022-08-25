It’s been a few years since we saw Emily Deschanel featured in a central role, her last really big series being Fox's Bones. And now Deschanel is back in Netflix’s all-new thriller series Devil in Ohio. The limited series is inspired by real-life events, as documented in the book of the same name by Daria Polatin, who serves as the showrunner and the lead writer on the show. Polatin is a writer and producer who is best known for previously being a part of popular projects like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Castle Rock, Condor, etc. She also serves as an executive producer for the Netflix original series, along with Rachel Miller and Andrew Wilder, with Ian Hay and Jadene Stojak Babcock serving as producers.

Devil in Ohio follows a psychiatrist, Dr. Suzanne Mathis, who gives asylum to Mae, an escapee from a mysterious, satanic cult. But trying to save the poor girl turns Dr. Mathis’ world upside down and puts her and her family’s lives in danger. This psychological, satanic thriller joins other original thriller titles from the streamer, like The Imperfects, Narco-Saints, Santo, etc., all releasing the same month.

Before Devil in Ohio arrives on the streaming network this September, check out our guide below and find out everything we know so far about the limited series, including details about the plot, trailer, release date, cast, characters, and more.

A Netflix original, Devil in Ohio is scheduled to release on Friday, September 2, 2022, with all episodes streaming on the same day.

How Many Episodes Are There in Devil in Ohio?

There are eight episodes for Devil in Ohio, each running for about 45 minutes. All episodes will be available to stream on the same day of the release, i.e. on September 2. The episodes have been directed by John Fawcett (Orphan Black), Brad Anderson (Titans), Leslie Hope (Lost in Space), and Steve Adelson (12 Monkeys). Here are the episode titles:

Episode 1: "Broken Fall"

Episode 2: "Sanctuary"

Episode 3: "Mother's Keeper"

Episode 4: "Rely-Upon"

Episode 5: "Alight"

Episode 6: "My Love and I"

Episode 7: "By Blood"

Episode 8: "The Dawning"

Watch the Devil in Ohio Trailer

The trailer of Devil in Ohio, released in August 2022, does a great job of teasing the mysterious and ominous tone of the series. In it, we see how Suzanne meets Mae and brings her into her home. The clip also teases the nefarious cult that Mae escaped from and strongly suggests that she may have been intended to be some sort of human sacrifice. The trailer also teases the investigation into the cult and shows that there are great dangers waiting for Suzanne. And the biggest threat of all may just be Mae herself, who seems to be developing an obsession with Suzanne and a hatred towards the rest of her family.

Who Is in the Devil in Ohio Cast?

Devil in Ohio is headlined by Emily Deschanel, who is best known for her role as Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan in Fox’s hit drama Bones and more recently for her recurring role on Animal Kingdom. The series also stars Madeleine Arthur, best known as a series regular on ABC's The Family and Snowpiercer. Sam Jaegar, Gerardo Celasco, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, and Naomi Tan also join the cast in significant roles.

Deschanel plays the protagonist Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist; Arthur stars as Mae, the victim who escaped from a satanic cult; and Dotson appears as Jules Mathis, Suzanne’s teenage daughter. Jaeger plays Peter, Celasco plays Detective Lopez, Newton appears as Helen, and Tan as Dani.

In other roles, there’s also Djouliet Amara as Tatiana, Jason Sakaki as Isaac, Marci T. House as Adele, Samantha Ferris as Rhoda, Evan Ellison as Sebastian, Ty Wood as Teddy, Stacey Farber as Gina, Bradley Stryker as Sheriff Wilkins, Tahmoh Penikett as Malachi, and Keenan Tracey as Noah.

When and Where Was Devil in Ohio Filmed?

The production for Devil in Ohio started in September 2021 and was completed in December 2021. The filming took place in and around Vancouver.

What Is the Story of Devil in Ohio?

The story of Devil in Ohio seems similar to many cult-based stories we have seen earlier in shows like True Detective or The Sinner, or even Midnight Mass, where the participants of such communities often find themselves in danger, sometimes leading to murders. Devil in Ohio will most likely take that route.

From what we know so far, Suzanne Mathis takes in Mae, a victim of a secret satanic society who manages to escape but seems mentally troubled. In the process of protecting her, Mathis gets emotionally involved and tries to solve the mystery of what happened to Mae. Soon she's caught in a race to see if the cult can be discovered and reported to the authorities in time before they get to her. What's more, as the trailer shows, Suzanne herself seems to be getting into more trouble than she bargained for by bringing Mae into her home.

Here’s an excerpt and synopsis from the book by Polatin, which received great reviews from critics and fans alike, and is the basis of the thriller series:

When fifteen-year-old Jules Mathis comes home from school to find a strange girl sitting in her kitchen, her psychiatrist mother reveals that Mae is one of her patients at the hospital and will be staying with their family for a few days. But soon Mae is wearing Jules’s clothes, sleeping in her bedroom, edging her out of her position on the school paper, and flirting with Jules’s crush. And Mae has no intention of leaving. Then things get weird. Jules walks in on a half-dressed Mae, startled to see: a pentagram carved into Mae’s back. Jules pieces together clues and discovers that Mae is a survivor of the strange cult that’s embedded in a nearby town. And the cult will stop at nothing to get Mae back.

