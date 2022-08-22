There’s a certain eeriness and unsettling vibe in the trailer for Netflix’s new thriller series that tells us it’s going to be a good one. It could be the engulfing darkness or the performances given by leading ladies Emily Deschanel and Madeleine Arthur that cause the goosebumps to rise from our skin, or maybe it’s the culty background (which is based on a true story) that’s doing the trick. No matter what the case, Devil in Ohio looks like it’s going to pull audiences in and spit them back out when it arrives on the streamer on September 2.

The teaser introduces us to Mae (Arthur), a mysterious young woman who has, as Deschanel’s Suzanne puts it, lived through extraordinary “traumas” beyond anyone’s wildest imaginations. After escaping a horrifying situation, Mae turns up in the hospital where she meets Suzanne, a caring soul and loving mother who can’t help but bring the child home to raise while a more permanent foster family is made available. At first, Mae fits right in with the family, but soon, Suzanne’s fifteen-year-old daughter, Jules (Xaria Dotson) begins to be targeted by Mae, who wants to be the only apple of her temporary mother’s eye. Meanwhile, the police begin to uncover disturbing new evidence that would connect Mae to being the key figure in an ongoing case surrounding a Satanic cult haunting the area. The final seconds of the trailer leave us on a cliffhanger, wondering exactly what Suzanne has gotten herself and her loved ones into and if Mae is really as innocent as she first appears.

Devil in Ohio is based on the 2017 novel of the same name penned by Daria Polatin. Polatin teamed up with Netflix to bring it to series order and worked alongside the streamer every step of the way. Along with Deschanel, Arthur, and Dotson, the production will also star Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Alisha Newton, and Naomi Tan, with an ensemble cast made up of Stacey Farber, Tahmoh Penikett, Samantha Ferris, Keenan Tracey, Bradley Stryker, Ty Wood, Djouliety Amara, Marci T. House, Jason Sakaki, and Evan Ellison.

The trailer is giving us some serious true crime-meets-thriller vibes as the darkness felt throughout is palpable. Part of that feeling is certainly brought to the eight-episode series by its directorial team: John Fawcett (Orphan Black), Brad Anderson (Titans), Leslie Hope (Lost in Space), and Steve Adelson (12 Monkeys), each of whom has earned credits setting the tone for similar projects. Meanwhile, fans of the long-running series Bones, and more recently Animal Kingdom, will know that Deschanel is no stranger to driving the drama. A knack for bringing the heaviness and weight to a scene, Deschanel looks like she’ll shine as the woman who is just trying to do the right thing in the Netflix series.

You can check out the trailer for Devil in Ohio below and binge the nail-biting series when it adds itself to Netflix's ever-growing slate of true crime based content on September 2.