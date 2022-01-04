True crime fans have another iconic and terrifying story coming their way in the form of a streamable series. And the best part? Deadline reports that Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves is in talks to join. The actor would be hopping on the train and heading to 1893 Chicago to portray the role of one of America’s most prolific serial killers, Henry H. Holmes, known more prominently as H. H. Holmes. Hulu will be releasing the limited series which will serve as an on screen adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 novel, The Devil in the White City. The news is especially exciting as if Reeves were to join the series, it would be his first leading role on TV in the U.S.

But Reeves wouldn’t be the only big name tied to the tale of horror. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will also be involved in the production. Way back in 2010, DiCaprio purchased the rights to the book and had, at the time, set it up to be a feature with Paramount, adding Scorsese to direct. Plans change though, and the would-be feature was picked up by Hulu in 2019 to be made into a series.

The new series will still include DiCaprio and Scorsese who will executive produce along with Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson, and Stacey Sher. Director Todd Field has already signed on to helm the first two episodes with Sam Shaw, who created Castle Rock and Manhattan, converting the book to scripted form. Paramount is set to be involved with Paramount TV Studios producing alongside ABC Signature and Appian Way.

The series will follow the true story of World’s Fair architect, Daniel H. Burnham, one of the minds that molded and constructed the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. As Burnham is working against the clock to pull the fair together, Holmes is starting to put together a building of his own. Dripping with charm and a smooth talker with both street and school smarts, Holmes is a conman doctor set on taking advantage of those that attend the giant festival - particularly the young women. Hiring multiple architects and using his medical background, Holmes sets out to build what will later become known as the “Murder Castle”. With multiple rooms made for torture and killing, Holmes lays the bricks on the final resting place for countless patrons passing through town to attend the fair.

The story is a nail biting, page turner and the series is looking to be no less exciting. If Reeves joins the cast, it will only strengthen the story of deception and murder as two men solidify their names in history.

