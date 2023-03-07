Hulu's adaptation of The Devil and the White City is officially dead at the streamer. According to Variety, Hulu is no longer moving forward with the series. It was officially picked up by the streamer last year after being in the early development stages as a TV series since 2019. Production was slated to begin later this year, with no projected release window attached.

Despite the 2023 production start, the series began facing mounting hurdles beginning with the departure of it's leading man Keanu Reeves last year. Shortly after, Todd Field, who was set to direct and executive produce, departed as well. Following his leave, the project continued searching for a new director to replace Field. At this time, a new director has not been announced. While the series won't find its home at Hulu, the remainder of the team will continue to shop it to other studios.

Based on the non-fiction book by Erik Larson, the show "tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow." It spans four different parts that interconnect Holmes and Burnham's stories. Prior to exiting, Reeves was confirmed to take on Burnham, with no actor attached to portray Holmes.

Devil in the White City Was Almost a Film

While the adaptation has been in the works as a TV show for a few years, the rights have bounced back and forth since the early 2000s to adapt it as a feature film. The first rights acquisition by Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner expired in 2004, and was later picked up by Paramount in 2007 with Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher. A few years later, the rights were then acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio and his Appian Way Productions banner. DiCaprio's initial plans were to adapt and star in the feature, with Martin Scorsese directing the screenplay by Billy Ray.

DiCaprio and Scorsese remained onboard to executive produce the series for Appian Way alongside Rick Yorn and Jennifer Davisson. Sher, Sam Shaw, Lila Byock, and Mark Lafferty were also executive producers. Shaw was set to pen the screenplay and act as showrunner. ABC Studios was producing, in association with Paramount Television Studios.