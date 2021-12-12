The show is about the literal devil being trapped in our world and having to work part-time at a burger joint.

A brand new trailer has been revealed for the second season of the anime series The Devil is a Part-Timer!, which also came with the announcement of the sequel season's release window. The highly anticipated continuation of the popular series will be arriving in July 2022.

The trailer was revealed at the Dengeki Bunko Winter Festival Online 2021 and was also joined by a number of other announcements and reveals. The name of the second season will be The Devil is a Part-Timer!! with the second exclamation point to signify the second season. The studio animating season two is changing from the one that the first season nearly a decade ago.

Where the original season was animated by WHITE FOX and directed by Naoto Hosoda, the upcoming season is being handled by Studio 3hz with Daisuke Tsukushi taking over as the director with other staff members including with Masahiro Yokotani as the series composer, Yudai Iino as the character designer, and Yoshihiro Takeda as the animation director. The returning cast members include, Ryota Ohsaka, Yōko Hikasa, Nao Tōyama, Yūki Ono, Hiro Shimono, and Kanae Itō.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! started off as a light novel that began back in 2011 written by Satoshi Wagahara. The story revolves around Satan, who after being defeated by a hero named Emilia in the fantasy world of Ente Isla, makes an escape with his general to modern day Tokyo. With no army and no magic he is forced to take up a part time job at a McDonald's parody to make ends meet. The series follows the former Demon Lord as he meets and interacts with a cast of characters, including Emilia, who follows him through to Tokyo. The original light novel ran until 2020 and reached 27 volumes including two prequel novels, a spin-off, and three bonus novels. The series has also seen two manga adaptations. The 13-episode anime adaptation ran between April and June of 2013 with a second season announced back in March 2021. The anime series was well received, citing its strong comedy and characters that fans have been desperate to see the return of for almost a decade since the first season.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! is set to premiere in July of 2022. Watch the brand new trailer and read the series' official synopsis down below.

After being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe... only to land plop in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution. And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mind set on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!

