It's been six years since it was announced the stylish demon slayer Dante would come to Netflix with a Devil May Cry anime. Everyone finally saw significant progress on the series when the streamer finally pulled back the curtain during its Drop 01 event last year. Adi Shankar, the producer behind Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, further shared a sneak peek at Geeked Week showing off the smokin' sexy style of the animation in its early stages, but since then, news has been in short supply. However, that's all about to change in October as Collider can exclusively announce that the video game adaptation maestro will be in attendance at LightBox Expo to preview the new series. His panel will take place on October 26 at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Shankar will be joined at the three-day entertainment art industry event by producer Graham Hughes, who previously worked with Shankar on The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!). Their discussion will explore the process behind creating action that mimics the flair of the game while also mapping out a compelling narrative for the iconic white-haired hero. While finer details are being kept close to the vest, the show will envelop Dante in a sinister conflict that, unbeknownst to him, has a greater part for him to play as he battles back the demonic forces that threaten the human realm. This exploration of Devil May Cry is expected to share new information about the story and everything to expect from the Capcom adaptation.

The arrival of Dante in Pasadena comes with a new shot of the demon hunter himself flashing a devilish smile. Beyond Shankar and Hughes, Devil May Cry will be the product of creatives well-versed in video game adaptations and animation. He re-teamed with Captain Laserhawk episode writer Alex Larsen to pen the series, with My Adventures With Superman and X-Men '97 company Studio Mir providing the animation. With the streamer of Castlevania and Arcane playing host to it all, they're determined to deliver a standout animated series featuring Dante, Lady, Vergil, and other fan-favorites.

What Is LightBox Expo?

Shankar is only a small part of LightBox Expo, which is a yearly event from Bobby Chiu and Jim Demonakos dedicated to the artists behind all of your favorite live-action programs, animated shows, illustrations, and video games, among other things. With hundreds of panels and showcases, its goal is to be a hub for sharing passions for art and connecting creative minds, studios, and leaders in these fields. It's an event by artists, for artists with demonstrations and portfolio reviews giving aspiring creatives a chance to learn from the best in the industry and make long-lasting connections. Chris Sanders, the writer and director of DreamWorks's upcoming film The Wild Robot and one of this year's guests, said of the event, "LightBox Expo is where I go to be inspired. It is one of the greatest gatherings of comic, film, game, and graphic artists anywhere!"

Aside from Sanders and Shankar, 2024's iteration will welcome Colin Lorimer (The Last of Us), Constantine Sekeris (Black Panther), Deanna Marsigliese (Art Director, Pixar), Doug Chiang (Star Wars), John Musker (Moana), Neysa Bove (WondLa), Nick Park (Wallace & Gromit), Paul Lasaine (Lord of the Rings), Phillip Boutte Jr. (Wakanda Forever), Rich Moore (Zootopia), and Sarah Andersen (Sarah’s Scribbles) among many more. They'll give behind-the-scenes looks at some of the biggest titles, from Moana 2 to Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl with other live demonstrations and workshops for attendees to take part in, including a behind the scenes look at developing concept art for the Marvel Cinematic

Universe and Career Journeys to the Star Wars Universe with Lucasfilm Animation. The event only continues to grow after a record-setting attendance last year, adding new sponsors like LAIKA Studios, 20th Television Animation, Walt Disney Imagineering, and ILM Immersive to the lineup and centering on international animation. The full schedule of attractions can be found online now.

There's no word on when Devil May Cry could arrive on Netflix, but tickets are available to LightBox Expo where you can sit in on Shankar and Hughes's panel. The event runs from October 25 through 27 at the Pasadena Convention Center. Visit the official website for more information on how to purchase a badge.