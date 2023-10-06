Do you hear that heavy metal music and demon-slaying noises off in the distance? That's because Netflix is finally getting ready to release their long-awaited video game adaptation, the Devil May Cry anime series. Based on the hit action game series from Capcom and created by Castlevania producer Adi Shankar, the hugely anticipated adaptation has been a passion project for Shankar for years. First announced in 2018, following the success of the 2017 Castlevania series, the upcoming anime series will bring the story of Dante and Vergil to life - two half-human half-demon brothers who have a historic video game rivalry that rivals even that of Scorpion and Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat. This wouldn't be the first time the two have appeared in 2D-animated form either, as there was also the 2007 Japanese mini-series of the same name.

With the series being back in the public eye with the relatively recent Devil May Cry 5 game, now is the perfect time for an adaptation of the fan-favorite series. Plus, Netflix is showing no signs of stopping their video game adaptations anytime soon with the massive success of Castlevania and its spin-off Castlevania: Nocturne (plus the half dozen other video game shows and movies in development at the streamer). To learn more about Adi Shankar's latest series and its trailer, plot details, and more, here is everything we know so far about Netflix's Devil May Cry series.

When is 'Devil May Cry' Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

Though fans of the Devil May Cry series have been eagerly awaiting the day they can see Dante's story in action, Netflix's Devil May Cry still does not have a release date or a release window at this time. As fans of Castlevania already know, these high-quality animated shows take a lot of time and resources to produce, so it's difficult to say exactly when we'll see the show finally hit the streamer. That said, a release sometime in 2024 would hardly be out of the question.

Where Can You Watch 'Devil May Cry'?

Image via Netflix

Netflix will be the exclusive streaming home of Devil May Cry once it finally premieres, expanding the streamer's vast empire of video game adaptations. The crowning jewels of that empire are the platform's animated programs based on gaming IPs, including the League of Legends series Arcane, the family-friendly The Cuphead Show!, and the aforementioned Castlevania shows. It's a trend that Netflix has no intention of stopping any time soon, as other video game adaptations in the works at Netflix include Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

Does 'Devil May Cry' Have a Trailer?

Netflix released the first teaser for Devil May Cry on September 27, 2023, during the company's Drop 01 animation spotlight. It's an incredibly brief teaser that doesn't really share much information at all about the upcoming show. After introducing who is behind the new series, the less-than-a-minute-long teaser shows Dante himself getting into some combat, showing off that infectious charisma the video game protagonist is so well-known for.

Who's Making 'Devil May Cry'?

Leading the charge as series creator and executive producer is Adi Shankar, who has become well-known for his gritty yet faithful reimaginings of classic franchises. One of his biggest claims to fame is the criminally underrated Dredd, which finally gave the dark and twisted world of the Judge Dredd comics the serious adaptation they deserved. In addition to his other television and feature film work, Shankar also has produced plenty of engaging and viral short films. This includes the Thomas Jane-starring Marvel fan film The Punisher: Dirty Laundry, the existential James Bond short James Bond: In Service of Nothing, and the popular-yet-controversial dark sci-fi Power/Rangers.

Related:A 'PUBG' Animated Series Is Coming From 'Castlevania's Adi Shankar

Who's In the Cast of 'Devil May Cry'?

Image via Capcom

The core voice cast for Netflix's Devil May Cry, particularly the confirmed roles of Dante and Vergil, has not yet been announced. The above teaser doesn't have any dialogue, though it does seem that Dante has some sort of voiceover work completed. It's more than possible that Netflix has already cast the role of Dante and other members of the cast, but those casting announcements, if they exist, won't be able to go public until the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.

What Is 'Devil May Cry' About?

Image via Capcom

While the plot details for the Devil May Cry anime are slim, Adi Shankar confirmed that the scripts for Season 1 are complete and that fans of the series can expect to see Dante, Vergil, and Lady. It's currently unclear if the series will be a direct adaptation of the core five games in the franchise or if it will be a side story set in the same continuity as them. Regardless, if Shankar's past work on the Castlevania shows is any indication, then Devil May Cry will be faithful and accurate to its beloved source material. Though the series has had numerous main characters throughout the series, the main protagonist has always been Dante. He and his brother are the spawn of a demon lord named Sparda and a human woman named Eva. They lived a somewhat normal life in isolation for much of their lives until disaster struck. Not only is Sparda killed through mysterious circumstances, but Eva is also killed by a horde of demons at a later date. The attack also displaces a young Dante and Vergil, with each assuming the other had died.

After this assault, Dante and Vergil become two sides of the same coin as they come of age separated from each other. Dante chooses to forsake his demon ancestry by becoming a certified demon hunter, using his massive sword and dual pistols to destroy the hellish beings. Vergil, on the other hand, while not entirely evil, embraces his demonic side, using his massive katana to duel worthy foes. Once they realize they're both still alive, they find themselves in a constant pendulum, occasionally teaming up to battle stronger foes but almost always ending up as bitter rivals again.

Will 'Devil May Cry' Get a Season 2?

Image via Capcom

While not yet confirmed, Adi Shankar has stated that Devil May Cry is being planned as a multi-season story, meaning that we'll likely see Dante slaying demons for multiple seasons if Season 1 is a hit.