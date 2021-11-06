Adi Shankar has given us some long awaited updates on the upcoming Devil May Cry anime, which he is the producer of. He gives us an idea on the length of the anime, as well as confirms some fan-favorite characters.

"The season 1 scripts are done," Shankar confirmed while speaking to IGN Japan. “They are rad. I could not be more excited.” He also confirmed that the first season will consist of eight episodes, but that the story will not finish there. He is planning a "multi-season arc," meaning that the story will be told over multiple connecting seasons, just like he did with the Castlevania anime. While Shankar didn't give any specific details about the story, he did confirm a few of the characters that would appear in the series. “I can confirm that Vergil is in it, as well as Lady, and of course Dante as well.”

He then goes on to talk about working with Capcom and the development team for the anime. He says that working with Capcom has been "a dream," adding that “the entire team both from the management side and the creative side have been so incredibly supportive and gracious.” One such member that he's working with is producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who worked on the original Devil May Cry and Resident Evil game, as well as 2007's Devil May Cry: The Animated Series. “Kobayashi-san has been wonderful,” Shankar explains. “It’s seriously a joy to work with Capcom. Their character library is unlike anything assembled.”

As there are no story details on the Devil May Cry anime, there's no word currently on if it will have any connection with the video game series, or where in the timeline the game will take place. As Vergil is confirmed to be appearing in the show, we can expect to see the iconic rivalry between him and Dante at some point in the show. As there was no mention of Trish or Nero appearing in the anime, it's possible that this first season will take place around the time of Devil May Cry 3, before either character was introduced, and they may be saving them for later seasons. It's also possible we may see some villains from the games, such as Arkham or even Mundus himself. If Shankar keeps the same fan friendly approach for this anime that he made for the Castlevania show, then the show will likely be well recieved by fans.

There is currently no release date for the Devil May Cry anime, but it will reportedly go into production in early 2022, and will be released on Netflix.

