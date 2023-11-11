The Big Picture Netflix's Geeked Week features a look at the highly anticipated Devil May Cry animated series, but no new teaser footage was shown.

While no new completed scenes were showcased, early renders of action sequences with Dante were revealed.

Adi Shankar highlights the collaboration with writer Alex Larsen and Studio MIR, known for their work on other successful shows.

Netflix's Geeked Week is here with looks at all the most anticipated upcoming shows on the streaming service. Unfortunately, for fans hoping that Adi Shankar's animated Devil May Cry series would get a new teaser following its Drop 01 appearance, you'll have to keep waiting. There was no new completed footage of the devilish Dante on display, but the creator did have a message for everyone via a featurette. In it, Shankar explains his and writer Alex Larsen's commitment to the show and why it's taking so long to bring the white-haired demon hunter to life.

Shankar is nothing if not a showman, and he opens the teaser by entering a room in a sick jacket with a Castlevania poster on the wall. He sits down to play a game on the original Nintendo Entertainment System before it transforms into a PlayStation 2 loaded with Devil May Cry. This all leads into his discussion where he says that both he and Larsen have remained dedicated to the series since its announcement in 2018. The long development time comes down to Shankar's deep love for the franchise and desire to make something that will hold up over time as a quality video game adaptation. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show," he said. "My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform, period."

While there were no new completed Devil May Cry scenes, Netflix did offer a few early renders of action sequences involving Dante while Shankar talked. The shots show Dante swiftly taking out a few soldiers before running and dodging across rooftops in style to avoid a hail of bullets. Apart from Dante, we also get a gnarly transformation sequence of a monstrous demon who sprouts extra sharp limbs out of its back. There's no doubt the demon hunter will have no shortage of twisted baddies to mow down when the time comes.

Adi Shankar Has Constructed a 'Devil May Cry' Dream Team

One other important note Shankar made was for his excellent collaborators on Devil May Cry. He specifically pointed out Larsen, who recently worked with him on Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, and Studio MIR, which has worked on other excellent shows like the video game adaptation Dota: Dragon's Blood and Adult Swim hit My Adventures With Superman. Netflix, too, proved to be the perfect platform for his work. The streamer has pushed the envelope when it comes to adult animation with excellent video game-based shows like Arcane, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Castlevania having a home there alongside other animated darlings for the whole family like The Sea Beast and Nimona.

Devil May Cry will attempt to work the same magic on the beloved Capcom action franchise, bringing its diverse cast of characters to a wider audience. The series will center on the demon hunter Dante who is stuck in the middle of a conflict that even he doesn't realize the position he holds within it. All he knows is demonic forces are trying to tear open a portal to the human realm, and he's there to drive them back. The fate of humanity rests upon his shoulders, his blade, and his two sidearms Ebony and Ivory.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of Shankar's Devil May Cry series. Read our full guide here for everything we know so far about Netflix's latest game adaptation. Check out the featurette below: