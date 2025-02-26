This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

With just over a month until Netflix's long-awaited Devil May Cry animated series finally arrives, Dante is already honing his cool one-liners and sharing some love for Masters of the Universe. At IGN Fan Fest 2025, a new sneak peek for the video game adaptation was shared that sees the stylish devil hunter invoking a few of his favorite shows while gunning down monsters in an alley. It's a breathtaking showcase of the animated action courtesy of Studio Mir (My Adventures With Superman) and a demonstration of Dante's admittedly rusty comedic talents. He still has a little time to think of some good lines though, as the series debuts on April 4.

The clip opens with a gang of ghouls, whom Dante quickly labels The Three Stooges, attacking a defenseless woman until they start taking fire from Ebony and Ivory. Despite being outnumbered, he quickly shows the trio is far from his level, easily evading them and gunning them down without breaking a sweat. Even when one tries to hold up the woman as a human shield, it only sets up an opportunity for Dante to look cool as he threads the needle and nails the monster in the head with a "Jackpot!" for good measure. Unfortunately, the mood is soured for him because he can't think of the perfect cool line to cap off the fight until an idea pops into his head. Citing He-Man's greatest nemesis, he quips far too late, "Man, Skeletor did not hold up since the 80s." Jumping from game to screen, he still has his devil-may-care attitude fully intact.