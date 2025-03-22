It’s time for Evanescence fans to assemble because the band is all set to jump on the highly anticipated game-to-anime adaptation bandwagon, which is none other than Devil May Cry. The Adi Shankar-helmed series appears to have confirmed that the upcoming Devil May Cry anime will feature a powerhouse song by the rock band Evanescence — the band behind hits like “Bring Me To Life,” “Lithium,” and “My Immortal.”

The news comes after both NetflixGeeked and Shankar shared a video posted by the band on its official X (previously Twitter) handle. The video features Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee, doing a countdown using hand signals — first three fingers, then two — before culminating in the classic “devil horns” gesture. So while it’s unclear what the song will be like, or what exactly it is for, this countdown and the repost by Shankar must mean that there’s some kind of a soundtrack for Devil May Cry on its way.

Shankar, known for bringing Netflix’s Castlevania to life on screen, has been generating traction about the upcoming series on his X handle and has previously insinuated that Devil May Cry will be just as audacious and stylistically rich, if not more — especially because it’s coming from the same team. According to him, the series draws from his pre-and-post-9/11 memories, and anchors in a turbulent late ’90s/early 2000s world. The trailer itself featured Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” and that track perfectly fits the show’s vibe. When you think of it in this light, teasing an Evanescence track at this point feels even more apt, as it would perfectly complement the show's gothic, introspective mood. However, at this point, it’s not yet clear whether the soundtrack in question is going to be a remake, an old song, or a completely new track.

‘Devil May Cry’ Original Games Were Also Made in the Same ‘90s and Early 2000s Era

Devil May Cry kicked things off in the late ‘90s and early 2000s — a time when rock music, edgy writing, and a cool, rebellious vibe were everywhere. So Dante immediately became a standout character for anyone who was into playing video games. Shankar, himself, hails from the same era and his work clearly takes inspiration from his own experiences growing up.

The upcoming anime, therefore, seems to be fully embracing that era. Setting the story in that dynamic period is a smart move too as it’s bound to draw in new viewers while striking a nostalgic chord with those who grew up playing these games. The upcoming Devil May Cry series is all set to premiere on Netflix in April 2025 and is going to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane — in more than just one way.

Devil May Cry Release Date April 3, 2025 Network Netflix Writers Alex Larsen Cast See All Johnny Yong Bosch Dante (Voice) Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming BUY

