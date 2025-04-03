Thanks to live-action television hits like The Last of Us and Fallout, it's probably safe to say that the epidemic of poor video game adaptations has officially ended. Sure, not every one has been a winner, but the game-inspired movies and shows being made today are a far cry from the abysmal offerings we were subjected to. Somewhere in between the box office bombs of yesteryear and the Emmy-winning shows we have today, Adi Shankar was among the first to make real progress in this astronomical leap in quality with Netflix's Castlevania — the animated vampire-hunting delight that perfectly emulated the spirit and storytelling of a long-running and beloved franchise.

Now, Shankar and his Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix collaborator Alex Larsen aim to do the same thing again with Devil May Cry. Up until recently, with the release of the highly acclaimed Devil May Cry 5, this series has long remained dormant, with even a well-received yet controversial reboot failing to spark much interest. After watching all eight episodes of the new series, however, odds are viewers will follow the example of Fallout fans and want to learn everything they can about this cult-classic franchise, as Netflix's Devil May Cry is just as good, if not better, than the games that inspired it.

What Is 'Devil May Cry' About?

Devil May Cry begins in a world not dissimilar to ours, with the only key difference being that demons walk among humanity in complete and total secrecy. While the majority of the United States is blissfully ignorant of this fact, that hasn't stopped a small contingent of demon hunters from taking on freelance scores for the highest bidder. The most notorious of all of these hunters is a gun-slinging, pizza-loving jokester named Dante (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch, who actually plays a different character in the Devil May Cry video games). While Dante may look like your average Hot Topic customer, he's actually much more significant to both the human world and the demon world than he thinks. This all becomes apparent when Dante gets caught up in a shadowy war between the human-led demon-hunting government shadow op DARKCOM and a sadistic anthropomorphic monster known only as the White Rabbit (Hoon Lee).

Unlike Castlevania, which was primarily based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, Devil May Cry isn't based on a single game from the series, but instead incorporates a wide variety of elements from the entire franchise. The White Rabbit, for example, never actually appeared in any of the games, but instead originates from the manga adaptation of Devil May Cry 3. Even though it doesn't directly follow one game beat for beat, Netflix's Devil May Cry demonstrates a remarkable reverence to the source material when it comes to tone and characters, particularly through some A+ worldbuilding.

The glorious '80s/'90s-inspired aesthetic only scratches the surface of the deeper world Devil May Cry takes place in. Both the human world and the demon plane are approached with a remarkable level of detail and nuance that easily sets them apart from other demon-slaying stories that are abundant in other action/comedy/horror hybrids. The result is something far deeper than one would expect from a white-haired punk rocker fighting an evil talking rabbit. This even translates to the Netflix series' impeccable character designs. Even the most minor of supporting players are designed as if they're going to be mains, with everything from their wardrobe, body language, and more helping to tell a story just through visuals alone.

Dante Has Never Looked This Good in 'Devil May Cry'