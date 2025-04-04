In recent years, the video game adaptation has grown in popularity. What was once a genre dominated by disappointing entries, the past few years have seen the likes of The Last of Us and Fallout restore faith in the video game adaptation. With that in mind, it's understandable that the hype is high for Netflix's next introduction to the genre, Adi Shankar's adaptation of the popular video game series, Devil May Cry. The Castlevania producer first acquired the rights to the series seven years ago, with anticipation steadily growing ever since.

Well, it seems as if the anticipation has paid off, with the series benefitting from a superb early response on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. From critics, Devil May Cry has earned an enormous 93% rating, with a worse but still strong 76% score earned via audiences. After its debut on Thursday, April 3, 2025, the early reception has been ultimately positive for the series, with many citing the stunning animation, a penchant for more mature themes, and creative, colorful action sequences for the show's success. One person who agrees with this positive critique is Collider's Aidan Kelley, who gave the series a 9/10, concluding:

"To put it simply, Adi Shankar and Netflix have done it again with Devil May Cry. This is a show that could have easily gotten away with being just a fun and simple action romp with a few good jokes and action setpieces. Instead, Devil May Cry goes above and beyond to deliver a brilliant animated series that is as thematically rich as it is wildly entertaining."

Shankar Wanted 'Devil May Cry' to "Feel Like a Giant Movie"