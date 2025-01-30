After what has felt like an eternity waiting for Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry series, Netflix is finally about to fill out dark souls with light. The streamer released the official opening sequence for Season 1 of the series, showing off the iconic white-haired devil hunter Dante in smokin' sexy style to the tune of Limp Bizkit's "Rollin'". It's an action-packed way to get viewers hyped for what's to come, complete with stellar animation from Studio MIR. With the new look, it was also confirmed that the show will finally grace the platform on April 3, over six years since the Capcom video game adaptation began development under Shankar's Bootleg Universe.

Viewers got their first look at the much-anticipated series back in 2023 during Netflix's Drop 01 event and, since then, we've learned a lot more about the exact vision Shankar and writer Alex Larsen had for their adaptation. It largely follows everyone's favorite half-demon, half-human devil hunter Dante — first introduced to gamers in the first Devil May Cry created by Hideki Kamiya in 2001 — who faces a mounting threat from the sinister forces working within the portal between the human and demon realm. He'll quickly learn he has a greater part to play in all of this with the fate of both worlds resting on his shoulders and his reliable firearms, Ebony and Ivory. None of that will sour his devil-may-care attitude though, as he takes on twisted demons and encounters other characters from the game, including fellow hunter Lady and, perhaps, his brother and archrival Virgil.

Though it took a moment for the games to find their signature personality, Shankar appears to be keeping the cocky, silly, and golden-hearted attitude that hit its stride in Devil May Cry 3 onward for his show. The long time to bring his Devil May Cry to life was somewhat by design as he previously explained in a behind-the-scenes video, "My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform, period." He and Larsen have earned some trust when it comes to game-based series, previously working together on the Ubisoft-inspired Captain Laserhawk. Johnny Yong Bosch, who voices Dante in the show, is also directly pulled from the DMC games, as he's known for voicing the character Nero.

'Devil May Cry' Aims to Be Shankar's Next Big Win on Netflix

Beyond his Capcom adaptation, Shankar is perhaps best known for his work as a producer on Netflix's smash hit Castlevania series created by Warren Ellis. The four-season show following the adventures of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and the son of Dracula, Alucard, was not only at the forefront of a wave of successful recent video game adaptations but also spawned a sequel in Castlevania: Nocturne which just released its critically-acclaimed second season and is also executive produced by Shankar. Moreover, its recent viewership numbers have also sparked hope in what initially seemed like an unlikely renewal. Devil May Cry hopes to at least partially replicate that prolonged success, especially as Shankar has previously teased that the story is made to span multiple seasons.

Devil May Cry slashes onto Netflix on April 3. Check out the opening sequence in the player above.