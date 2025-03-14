If Netflix’s upcoming series Devil May Cry is on your watch list, we’ve got great news. Collider is teaming up with the streaming giant to offer fans an exciting opportunity to catch Episodes 1 and 2 on a big screen before the show even premieres. In addition to this special screening, creator, showrunner, and executive producer Adi Shankar (Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix) and vocal leads Johnny Yong Bosch (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and recently-announced Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween) will be joining us after the screenings for an exclusive Q&A and reception. Check out the details below for your chance to win tickets.

Adapted from Capcom and Hideki Kamiya’s popular action game, Devil May Cry follows the deadly adventures of Dante (Bosch), an orphaned half-human, half-demon hitman of sorts, who may be Earth’s only hope in a war between the human and demon realms. He’s a double revolver and sword-wielding assassin who gleefully plows his way through sinister, bloodthirsty demons just waiting to crawl through the gates of Hell, but he isn’t going the road alone.

First announced in 2018, Castlevania producer Shankar has worked with Studio Mir under his Bootleg Universe banner to bring the franchise’s beloved characters and stories to life without studio interference to his own passion for the game. Since the show was reported to be in the works, Shankar has shared details with fans throughout the process, including the inclusion of human hunter Lady (Taylor-Compton) and Dante’s long-lost brother Vergil and his plans for a multi-season arc.

‘Devil May Cry’ Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area and would like to join us for your chance to see Dante kicking demon butt on a big screen, this special event will be taking place on Monday, March 31st. The two-episode screening premiere will begin at 7pm in Hollywood, followed by a Q&A conversation moderated by Collider’s Steve Weintraub with Shankar, Bosch, and Taylor-Compton. All guests will be provided with popcorn and water. After the Q&A, there will be a reception to follow with appetizers and drinks, as well as a photo opp.

How to Get ‘Devil May Cry’ Tickets

Image via Netflix

For your chance to catch the first two episodes of Devil May Cry in a theater, hit this link to provide us with your email address. Be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you, and RSVP as soon as possible to ensure you get a seat. Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity! We'll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to March 31, so keep an eye out.

Devil May Cry Season 1 premieres exclusively on Netflix on April 3rd.

Image via Netflix