Nearly seven years since Castlevania producer Adi Shankar first acquired the rights to Devil May Cry, Capcom's demon hunter-for-hire Dante is finally about to grace our screens in smokin' sexy style. After a bevy of teasers in recent years, and even a new song from the band Evanescence celebrating the occasion, the animated series premieres on Netflix on April 3, and, according to the creator, it's about to be big. Shankar has previously stated his goal from the get-go was to make "one of the best shows on the Netflix platform, period," even if it took longer to get there eventually. In an interview with GamesRadar+, he's now sharing how Hollywood blockbusters like Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy inspired his journey to adapting the white-haired hero to television.

Shankar's Devil May Cry follows Dante as he battles against demons while sinister forces work to open a portal between the human and demon realms. Unbeknownst to him, he's the key to saving both worlds from the cataclysmic event orchestrated by the sinister White Rabbit. The trailer also teased how forces of humanity have also made him their top target, leading the devilish hunter to clash with another familiar face from the games, Lady. The formula is set up for a multi-season run unfolding Dante and friends' story, departing heavily from the structure of the original 2007 anime based on Hideki Kamiya's iconic franchise.

"What I wanted to do with this was three things," Shankar told GamesRadar+. "First of all, the original anime was very much like a monster of the week-style format, until you got to the last three episodes – then it was an arc. But this one, I wanted it to feel like a giant movie, like a Hollywood blockbuster from between 1999 and 2004." He specifically highlights The Matrix, Underworld, Bad Boys, and Equilibrium as some of the series's biggest inspirations regarding the presentation, action, and dramatic story, adding that "I wanted it to feel like a Hollywood blockbuster, and, really, I wanted the audience to experience Devil May Cry in that mold." The sprawling series also got a boost with animation by Studio Mir, which has previously produced Dota: Dragon's Blood and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, among other things.

'Devil May Cry' Is "Grounded in Reality" Like 'The Dark Knight'