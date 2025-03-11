Less than one month remains until Dante is lighting up our screens with Devil May Cry and, to celebrate, Netflix is completely pulling back the curtain with a new trailer. Capcom's fan-favorite white-haired Devil Hunter is battling both wicked demons and fellow hunters alike in the new footage, pitting him against the world as he tries to save both the human and demon realms. It also offers a proper look at a few recognizable faces from the games, including his eventual ally Lady, and his brother/archnemesis Vergil. Keeping with the theme established by the opening's use of "Rollin", all the action is backed by the sound of another nu metal classic — Papa Roach's "Last Resort."

Opening the trailer is the voice of the late great Kevin Conroy commanding his men to take out the top-level threat that is Dante. Though they may be opposed to him, their fate will ultimately rest on his shoulders when sinister forces threaten to open a portal between realms. Said forces are led by the White Rabbit, a demented and dapper individual who wishes to usher in the age of demons unless the orphaned devil hunter-for-hire has anything to say about it. Studio Mir's smokin' sexy style is apparent throughout the footage, showing Dante fighting demons with flair, hopping through the falling wreckage of a plane, and smashing his motorcycle into a pair of beasts that can't help but admit he's cool. He meets his match with Lady, though, with the devil-hating hunter going shot for shot and blow for blow with him. Between the various factions at play, Dante will be pushed to his limits to save the day, and that's before Vergil walks through the door.

Meet the Stars of 'Devil May Cry'