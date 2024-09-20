During Netflix's Geeked Week, fans got their latest look at the Devil May Cry animated series with an exciting teaser drop, and the action looks breathtaking. Produced by Adi Shankar and animated by the team at Studio Mir (who have been responsible for the likes of The Legend of Korra and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf), the show is based on the legendary Capcom video game franchise. Working alongside Shankar on the series is a team of veterans in adapting video games and animated series, including a reunion with Captain Laserhawk episode writer Alex Larsen, who he worked alongside to pen the series.

Last year, Shankar told Tudum, Netflix's media site, about the progress of the series ahead of the first look at the show, where he assured fans that it was in good hands. He said:

“Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great. Our goal wasn’t just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period. Studio Mir's animation portfolio speaks for itself, and fans should get hyped."

What Is 'Devil May Cry' About?

Netflix's own description of the plot, as listed on Tudum, states that it follows the main character of Dante, who features in the video games too. It reads:

"Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."

Devil May Cry's animated adaptation is based on the popular action-adventure game of the same name, developed by Capcom and created by Hideki Kamiya. The story follows Dante, a demon hunter with supernatural abilities, as he battles powerful demons and other evil forces. Dante's father is Sparda, who was a legendary demon who took a stand against his own kind to protect the vulnerable members of humanity. Dante inherits his father's powers and weapons to defend the human world from demonic invasions. The games are fast-paced, use a variety of fighting combos, and are set in a world of Gothic architecture.

Devil May Cry will premiere on Netflix in April 2025, but audiences can get a sneak peek at LightBox Expo. Stay tuned to Collider for more news, updates, and coverage of the series, and be sure to check out the latest teaser for the series above.

Get Netflix