After developing one of the best video game adaptations ever made with Castlevania, Adi Shankar is now hard at work on his next animated video game adaptation, Devil May Cry. Based on the beloved Capcom series of the same name, Devil May Cry has been in development for over half a decade, first being announced in 2018. In that time, there has been an understandable amount of anticipation for the new show, and thanks to a new presentation at the Lightbox Expo, we have an even better sense of what to expect.

Adi Shankar and his producing partner Graham Hughes took the stage at Lightbox Expo to go over the development and creative process of the Devil May Cry animated series. Not only did Shankar and Hughes take a good amount of time to go over the designs of the characters like Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch) and Lady, but a new sneak peek also confirmed that another key character from the games will have a role in the Netflix adaptation. That character is Dante's historic rival and long-lost brother, Vergil.

The behind-closed-doors slip shows Dante enjoying a milkshake at a local diner, only for an explosion to cause a chaotic scene. After saving the civilians, Dante is shocked to see his brother Vergil, who is supposed to be long dead at this point. The mystery is solved when this supposedly revived Vergil turns out to be a shape-shifting demon. Once the demon is in its true form, Dante manages to beat the monster before the demon escapes.

Next to Dante, Vergil is probably the most important character in the Devil May Cry series. Dante and Vergil have a complicated relationship in the games that goes well beyond a harmless sibling rivalry. Dante and Vergil are often on opposing sides and have a fierce battle in almost every game, so there's a good chance we'll get an actual appearance from the character later in the Netflix show.

What Is 'Devil May Cry' About?

Devil May Cry primarily tells the story of Dante — the sarcastic half-human, half-demon demon hunter with a heart of gold. You could almost think of him as the video game equivalent of Blade (Wesley Snipes), but he hunts demons instead of vampires and has a strong love for pizza. After his mother was wiped out by demons, Dante dedicated his life to taking down every one of them that wishes the human world harm. He assumes his brother Vergil was also killed, but soon learns the hard way that isn't the case.

Devil May Cry is set to debut on Netflix in 2025.

