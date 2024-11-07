You can tell a lot about a movie's legacy by the way that people still remember it and quote it years and years after it premiered. The Devil Wears Prada debuted in cinemas 18 years ago, and to this day the workplace comedy/drama still fuels discussions about its characters' behavior and the unforgettable performances of its cast led by Anne Hathaway (The Idea of You) and Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building). As the conversations for a much-awaited sequel heat up, the movie has been climbing the Disney+ charts and this week it landed at #7.

The Devil Wears Prada centers around a young girl with no fashion sense that lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Streep) the most powerful woman in the world of fashion. Miranda runs Runway, a Vogue-like magazine that dictates fashion trends. While she's constantly reminded that she has a job that a million girls would die for, Andy (Hathaway) is forced to deal with a toxic workplace environment and an abusive boss who expects her to cater to every need.

Despite its 2006 release, The Devil Wears Prada was ahead of its time regarding conversations about what the place you work should be like. To this day, many companies still sport a work environment in which the mental health of employees is rarely factored in. Additionally, there are countless workers like Andy who are expected to be grateful for having to stay on the clock every hour of the day even though they're getting little to no compensation for it. Last but not least, the movie points the finger at individuals like Miranda — people in power who abuse it and are never held accountable for their actions.

When Are We Getting 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'?

This year was a great one for The Devil Wears Prada fans. After many years of speculation, the wheels started turning in July, when Disney made the new movie official with the main cast formed by Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt (The Fall Guy) and Stanley Tucci (Conclave) set to reprise their roles. While we don't know when the movie is coming to theaters, Disney did reveal that The Devil Wears Prada 2 will show a different Miranda who's trying to save her career while dealing with the massive changes that print magazine industries faced over the last couple of decades.

The novel on which The Devil Wears Prada was based also got a belated sequel by author Lauren Weisberger. However, it looks like the new movie will focus more on the story told in the spin-off novel When Life Gives You Lululemons, also by Weisberger. The novel centers around Emily Blunt's character Emily Charlton and her new job as an image consultant.

You can stream The Devil Wears Prada on Disney+.

The Devil Wears Prada Andy (Anne Hathaway) is a recent college graduate with big dreams. Upon landing a job at prestigious Runway magazine, she finds herself the assistant to diabolical editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Andy questions her ability to survive her grim tour as Miranda's whipping girl without getting scorched. Release Date June 30, 2006 Director David Frankel Cast Meryl Streep , Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt , Stanley Tucci , Simon Baker , Adrian Grenier Runtime 109 minutes Writers Aline Brosh McKenna , Lauren Weisberger Studio 20th Century Fox Expand

