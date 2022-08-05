This week Entertainment Weekly shared the first-look images of the musical based on the 2003 novel and 2006 movie whose title let us know what the Devil’s favorite fashion brand is. The Devil Wears Prada musical’s images showcase most of the cast, the creative set design which brings to life on the stage the Runway magazine’s headquarters, and the highly fashionable costume design.

The 2003 novel was written by Lauren Weisberger and stayed on the New York Times bestseller list for half a year. The comedy-drama screen adaptation was directed by David Frankel and starred Meryl Streep who did an iconic performance as the intimidating Miranda Presley, Anne Hathaway played protagonist Andrea "Andy" Sachs, Stanley Tucci portrayed Miranda’s assistant Nigel, and Emily Blunt played her other assistant Emily.

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, the musical features songs composed by Elton John with lyrics written by Shaina Taub. Regarding the music, Taub had these words to share with EW:

"Elton John's songs were foundational to my childhood, so getting to work with him has been a wild dream come true. To watch him set my lyrics to music in real time in the studio has been exhilarating. I've been most moved by his deep well of joy for songwriting, and for how warmly he welcomed me into our collaboration. My favorite song we've written is called SEEN. It's Nigel's Act II solo about how fashion changed his life growing up, and what it means to feel seen. Elton's melody on that one always makes me emotional."

Image via Joan Marcus

In one of the photos recently released we can see Andy and Emily, respectively played by Taylor Iman Jones and Megan Masako Haley, and besides their stark difference in style, we can tell by their expressions that their relationship is not on the friendliest of terms. The other photos include more members of the cast, some of which are in the middle of some of the show’s musical performances.

Filling the large shoes left behind by Streep is Beth Leavel who is bringing the fashion diva Miranda to life on the stage. Other members of the cast include Javier Muñoz as Nigel, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom, Christiana Cole as Lauren Hunter, Christian Thompson as Christian, and Tiffany Mann as Kayla Ward. Kevin McCollum served as producer for the musical.

The Devil Wears Prada musical opens this Sunday, August 7, in Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. Check out more images and listen to a song from the musical below:

Image via Joan Marcus

Image via Joan Marcus