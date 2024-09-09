After much anticipation, The Devil Wears Prada musical is finally ready to hit the London stage. The production, featuring Vanessa Williams as the formidable Miranda Priestly, opens on December 1 at the Dominion Theatre. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at TIFF for the upcoming documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, David Furnish offered insights into the show’s development and why it’s set to be a must-see for fans of both the original film and the fashion world. Furnish couldn't contain his excitement about Williams stepping into the iconic role of Miranda Priestly. He told Collider:

“Vanessa is a beautiful singer and a fantastic actress. If you love the film, you’ll love the show. The songs sound very much like Elton John songs. It’s a really great fun sonic pop soundtrack. The clothes look great, as they should do.”

He also highlighted how much attention has gone into every aspect of the production, including the direction by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots). “Visually, everything holds together. It’s cohesive, and it’s fun! There’s so much negative stuff in our world right now," he explained. "We wanted to create a show that people could go to the theatre, sit back in their seats, and have a good time and laugh and just enjoy themselves.”

'The Devil Wears Prada' Musical Is Now Ready for the Stage

As with any major musical, the process has involved constant refinement. While the show boasts a set list of approximately 14 songs, Furnish acknowledged that the creative team is continuously tweaking it. “Songs come in and come out, and they change. We’ll work on the show until the night the critics come in,” he said. “You’re always, with musicals, polishing the jewel constantly and looking at ways of reconfiguring and doing things.”

The Devil Wears Prada musical isn’t a new concept. The show first premiered in Chicago in 2022, where it was billed as a pre-Broadway run. However, Elton John himself admitted the production wasn’t quite ready at the time, following universally disappointing reviews. In a September 2022 interview with Zoe Ball, John stated, "It'll be ready in about another year." Now, with further refinement and a stellar cast in place, the team is confident that the musical will be the hit they’ve been working towards.

As the December 1 gala opening approaches, fans of both the film and the fashion world have something spectacular to look forward to. With songs by Elton John, direction by Mitchell, and a powerhouse performance from Williams, The Devil Wears Prada musical promises to be a dazzling spectacle that brings the glamour and drama of the fashion world to the stage.

Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and more news out of TIFF. The Devil Wears Prada is available to stream on Max.

