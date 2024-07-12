The Big Picture Nigel from The Devil Wears Prada deserves redemption in the sequel for being an underappreciated character.

Nigel's character adds depth through his compelling mix of professional capability and personal vulnerability.

The sequel should address Miranda's betrayal of Nigel, and he should seek well-deserved justice.

No one knew they needed to know the legacy of cerulean blue until Meryl Streep delivered a monologue so riveting in The Devil Wears Prada, we could never look at the color the same way again. So, as Y2K trends creep into the limelight again, it is only fair that the stylish cult classic does too. A Devil Wears Prada sequel is happening, finally reuniting us with our beloved characters nearly 20 years later. The original stars, including Anne Hathaway, Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt, are in talks to return. As we prepare ourselves for the return of the fashionably devilish Miranda Priestly and high-strung Emily, one of the more underrated characters of the movie also needs to be kept in mind.

Nigel Is Often Overlooked in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Throughout Andy Sachs' (Anne Hathaway) tumultuous stint in the fashion world, Nigel (Stanley Tucci) has been a staple that was often overlooked by other characters and horrendously deceived in the finale. While everyone's stories are wrapped up neatly, Nigel's is left in shards on the ground with Miranda's heels trodding all over them. There has never been a character that deserves redemption as much as this iconic and loyal fashion guru, and it would be a crime if a potential sequel forgets him.

As someone who is so critical to the function of the publishing house and to The Devil Wears Prada story, Nigel is wildly underappreciated. There is something instantaneously compelling about him, as he toes the line between serious and flamboyant. While Nigel smoothly dishes out backhanded and witty one-liners without missing a beat, he is still grounded in his work ethic, able to check off tasks with pinpoint precision and demanding turnover rates. As a part of Miranda's inner circle, it is clear that he is not simply another cog in their artistic machine — he actively pulls levers and makes impromptu decisions on behalf of Miranda, like minute changes to set designs in photoshoots we see him at.

This ambitious side is complemented by his generosity and dry affection for Andy. Tucci shines during his own brief monologue when he shows Andy some much-needed tough love and opens up about his own past. Between fussing around with designs on the table and rolling his eyes at Andy's tears, Nigel briefly gazes off into the distance as he recalls the passion and ambition that paved his path towards his current position. Whispers of his vulnerability then begin to define his relationship with Andy, as he gradually finds excitement in facilitating her makeover and returning to the roots of styling. Subtly, the film humanizes him, leading to the delight of the pair popping champagne as Nigel reveals the news of his promotion, which evidently excites his inner child as his deadpan demeanor drops momentarily to gush.

'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Needs To Continue Nigel's Journey

Being such a capable and dynamic character, Nigel's sobering reaction to Miranda publicly rescinding his opportunity is soul-crushing. What's even worse is how he handles the affair with so much grace and calm, claiming that Miranda will reward his fidelity eventually. Yet, we can see that something breaks inside him. The finale sees Andy reclaiming her life, Emily inheriting a wardrobe of Parisian fashion and Miranda ambiguously smiling at the effect Andy had on her, leaving Nigel's story closed with this irreconcilable blow. After capturing our hearts like he has, it would be inconceivable for a sequel to not address Miranda essentially back-stabbing Nigel, otherwise this genuine character will be reduced to yet another tragic success story that reached a plateau in their career.

This heart-breaking scene certainly had the desired effect in terms of criticizing the illusion of meritocracy, where all his hard work and dreams aren't realized simply because a person more powerful than him needs to save themselves. But art doesn't always have to mimic reality, and after being starved for nearly 20 years, we definitely deserve some fan service. Nigel has proved his worthiness many times throughout the film, with his deft handle on how the industry operates, a taste and opinion that Miranda values, and an authentic care for the magazine and its people that many characters in the film do not display. Dare we say he doesn't need Miranda anymore, having garnered the trust and respect of many peers in the industry after the countless years of liaising with them on behalf of the fashion beast. Hit by a rejection that resonated so deeply with us in the 2000s, it's about time Nigel received his well-earned justice.

Nigel Could Get Back at Miranda in 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

Back in a 2021 reunion interview with the cast, there were talks about what a sequel could potentially look like. As the landscape for the fashion industry has drastically changed since the 2000s, it is unlikely that we will get an assistant hurriedly returning a bulky book to their editor-in-chief's house every night, and instead see how the digital era has affected Miranda's publishing house. While this sets up interesting explorations into Miranda's adaptability, it also opens up an opportunity for Nigel to get his own redemption.

The growth of social media in particular has evolved the way the fashion industry works, as there is less of a reliance on traditional publishing houses. Magazines are also becoming a dying art form as consumers demand more succinct and readily available avenues for information. As such, Nigel's proven competence in fashion allows him to become more independent of Miranda, and hopefully, we see him branching out from the stifling atmosphere Miranda cultivates. Though it would be gratifying to see this more vengeful route, considering Nigel's steadfast loyalty to her, it is slightly more unlikely. Even Miranda acknowledging her actions and providing Nigel with another opportunity would be enough, especially after Andy held a mirror to Miranda's behavior, perhaps catalyzing some sort of personal development. Whichever path the sequel decides to go down, The Devil Wears Prada absolutely needs to give Nigel the justice he deserves, relieving the grudge we've harbored since the original film's closing credits.

